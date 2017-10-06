Steamboat gets offensive for season’s first win

The win finally came for the Steamboat Springs High School football team, and the Sailors got help from nearly every sector in making it happen.

The Sailors scored both offensive and defensive touchdowns Friday as they ran it up on Roaring Fork, 42-0.

"The kids came together. They played really well on both sides of the ball," coach Shawn Baumgartner said. "We were really happy and excited for the kids."

The win was the first of the season for Steamboat, bumping the team up to 1-5 on the year.

Offensively, the Sailors were as sharp as they've been in recent seasons. Mac Riniker caught one first-half touchdown pass from Drew Bowers, then Tyler Doyne caught another from Tanner Raper.

That forced Roaring Fork to spread out its defense and Steamboat took advantage. Ford Louden scored two rushing touchdowns in the second half.

"We were really able to grind it out and run the ball," Baumgartner said.

The team also got two defensive scores, one an interception return from Austin Ban and the other a returned fumble from Riley McCannon.

That 42 points was more than twice the team’s offensive output in the first five games of the season. It had just 19 points coming in, but blew things open in a big way.

"Hopefully this will keep the kids going," Baumgarnter said. "We need another good week of practice because we have a big game coming up Friday against Moffat County."