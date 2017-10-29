Steamboat football ends 2017 season with loss

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The season came to an end Friday night for the Steamboat Springs High School football team.

The Sailors lost at home to finish off their regular season schedule, falling 45-6 to Coal Ridge.

Steamboat finished the year 2-7 officially. One of its wins came when Glenwood Springs was forced to forfeit most of its season. It had defeated Steamboat 34-0 on the field.

The Sailors did get a win Oct. 6 against Roaring Fork, 41-0.