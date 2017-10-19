Steamboat City Council to weigh in on $1 lift ticket proposal Tuesday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Whatever the Steamboat Springs City Council decides to do next week about the pricing of lift tickets at Howelsen Hill, they've already succeeded in generating a lot of buzz about the oldest operated ski area west of the Mississippi River.

Council President Walter Magill's proposal to offer $1 lift tickets has generated news stories in ski magazines around the country.

"Details still have to be flushed out by the ski area and town, but if the plan moves forward, skiers will be looking at some easy math: 189 days at Howelsen for the price of one day at Vail," proclaimed Powder Magazine.

Magill recently took his sales pitch to Colorado Public Radio.

“We are Ski Town USA,” City Council President Walter Magill told Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner. “And I think we have to embrace that again as a community. It might be just an expense the city has to pick up.”

Magill told Steamboat Today on Thursday he's received a lot of feedback on the idea from the community.

"I've had a lot positive feedback from people saying it will get people to use this park," Magill said.

He's also heard some skepticism.

"I've had some pushback that we're going to lose this $180,000 in revenue" we get from ticket sales, he said.

The council is set to decide whether to move forward with the $1 lift ticket proposal Tuesday night.

The proposal would specifically offer the heavily discounted lift tickets to Routt and Moffat county residents.

Councilman Scott Ford recently weighed in on the lift ticket idea in an election questionnaire from the newspaper.

"I am committed to making Howelsen Hill broadly accessible to the public," Ford wrote. "The idea of a $1 lift ticket has merit with the goal of increasing public use. I would like to carry forward the historic legacy of making Howelsen Hill the area where current and future Steamboat generations can say they learned to ski."

To reach Scott Franz, call 970-871-4210, email scottfranz@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottFranz10.