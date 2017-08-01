Steamboat briefs: Yampa Valley Crane Festival kids’ coloring contest deadline nears | SteamboatToday.com

The deadline for the 2017 Yampa Valley Crane Festival kids coloring contest is Aug. 10. The crane drawing for the contest remains available at the Bud Werner Memorial Library's children's library, Ciao Gelato, Creekside Cafe and Yampatika. The picture can also be downloaded at coloradocranes.org.

Kids can color, paint and decorate the crane drawing and return it back to these same locations by August 10. Winners will be notified in late August, and awards will be given out at a special ceremony at Bud Werner Memorial Library on Aug. 31, the opening night of the festival.

All contest entries will be displayed at the Bud Werner Memorial Library throughout the four days of the Yampa Valley Crane Festival.

Yampa Valley Singers to begin weekly rehearsals Aug. 17

Yampa Valley Singers will begin weekly rehearsals from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Steamboat Springs. Singers are invited to join the community chorus, which is directed by Christel Houston. Tenor and bass singers are especially needed. The group will be preparing for its Nov. 17 and 18 concerts. Contact Ruth McClelland at 970-879-2641 for more information or to register.

SWAT group to hold public meeting Saturday in Craig

The Sand Wash Advocate Team will be hosting a public meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Craig to promote support of the Sand Wash Basin wild mustangs. The meeting agenda will include an update on the current status and census in the Basin and discussions about upcoming projects and events and about areas of volunteer need. The meeting is open to the public, and refreshments will be provided.

CPW to celebrate Colorado Day with free entrance to state parks

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will celebrate Colorado Day on Monday, Aug. 7 by offering free entrance at all 41 state parks.

Free entrance at the state parks is an annual Colorado Day tradition. Although the state celebrated its 141st birthday Tuesday, state parks will only offer free entrance Monday, Aug. 7.

"Colorado Day is an opportunity for everyone to get outside and experience the diverse natural beauty and recreational activities that all of the 41 state parks have to offer," said Gary Thorson, assistant director for information and education for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, in a news release. "This day is also the agency's opportunity to say 'thank you' to all our residents and visitors who enjoy our state parks for their continued support."

All other fees, including camping and reservations, will remain in effect Monday.

Visit cpw.state.co.us for more information.

Creative iPhoneography class offered at botanic park

Local photographic artist and educator Karen Schulman will offer a free "Creative iPhoneography" class from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Yampa River Botanic Park in Steamboat Springs.

The program will cover techniques to enhance flower and garden photography, how to create cool panoramas and which apps are best for which tasks. Participants need to have a basic understanding of how to use their iPhone camera and how to download apps from the app store.

Class size is limited to 10 participants. Advance registration is required through the park by calling Janis at 970-846-5172. Visit yampariverbotanicpark.org/class.php for more information.