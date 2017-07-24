Steamboat briefs: Wheeler makes honor roll at University of Kansas | SteamboatToday.com

Caroline Wheeler, of Steamboat Springs, was among more than 5,250 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas who earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2017 semester.

She is pursuing studies in KU's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Requist earns top marks at University of Arizona

Melissa Requist, Steamboat Springs High School class of 2016, was named to the University of Arizona College of Engineering Dean's List with Distinction, earning a 4.0 GPA in the spring semester 2017.

Williamson makes Dean's List in Maine at Colby College

Drew Williamson, of Steamboat Springs, was named to the Dean's List at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2016-17 year. Williamson is one of 417 Colby students — or 23 percent of the student body — to qualify for the Dean's List this semester.

A member of the class of 2020, Williamson attended Steamboat Springs High School and Emerald Mountain School. He is the son of Chuck and Mary Williamson, of Steamboat. He is majoring in mathematical sciences and economics.

YVSC to host Green Drinks networking event Tuesday

Community members are invited to join Yampa Valley Sustainability Council from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Butcherknife Brewing Company for an evening of social networking with others interested in sustainability.

Happy Hour specials will be offered at $1 off pints. The event is open to everyone, and attendees are encouraged to bring a friend. YVSC is a member of Green Drinks International, active in more than 70 countries worldwide.

Seminars at Steamboat takes look U.S. economy Monday

Seminars at Steamboat continues its 15th anniversary season of nonpartisan policy talks with economist Robert J. Gordon addressing "Growth and the Economy: Where Is It Headed?"

Gordon's talk begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 31 in the Strings Pavilion. Free tickets will be distributed at 4:45 p.m., and doors open at the same time.

Gordon is one of the world's leading experts on inflation, unemployment and long-term economic growth. He is the Stanley G. Harris professor in the social sciences and a professor of economics at Northwestern University. His recent work on the rise and fall of American economic growth and the widening of the U.S. income distribution have been widely cited.

In 2016, he was named as one of Bloomberg's top 50 most influential people in the world. In 2013, he delivered a TED Talk called "The Death of Innovation, the End of Growth," which has received more than 1 million views.

Gordon is author of "The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living Since the Civil War," which was published last year.

He completed his undergraduate work at Harvard and attended Oxford University on a Marshall Scholarship before earning his doctorate in 1967 at M.I.T.

Gordon is a distinguished fellow of the American Economic Association and a fellow of both the Econometric Society and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is an economic adviser to the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the economic forecasting firm MacroAdvisers. He is also a member of the policy advisory panel of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

KUNC public radio will air a 1-hour edited version of Gordon's Seminars talk at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 on 88.5 FM. The broadcast will also be made available on SteamboatToday.com. Visit seminarsatsteamboat.org for more information.