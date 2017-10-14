Steamboat briefs: Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund challenge ends Sunday

An anonymous donor has challenged locals and those who want to be locals of Yampa Valley to not only enjoy their favorite trails but support them with a donation to the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund.

"The new campaign is about encouraging more users — hikers, runners, bikers and horseback riders of all skill levels — to consider what their favorite local trails are worth and give whatever amount is reasonable to help ensure the trails are available into perpetuity," said Helen Beall, marketing manager at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, in a news release.

All donations by new donors will be matched until the $5,000 goal is met and the last day to donate so that a donation is matched is Sunday.

Individuals are invited to participate by visiting yvcf.org/trails to donate. For more information about the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund, contact Beall at 970-879-8632 or helen@yvcf.org.

Free community yoga practice to be held Sunday at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library's free community yoga practice returns with a focus on Janet Stone's "Exhale and Unwind" series at 10 a.m. Sunday in Library Hall. The 45-minute practice is designed for all levels to work at their own pace. Participants should bring their own mat and blanket.

The library's free community yoga practice is for all ages, abilities and experience levels and is intended for anyone who wants to build a personal home yoga practice while checking out the variety of free library resources available to help guide you. As a community of yogis, the focus during each session is on a different yoga instructor's DVD, CD or download available through the library.

Participants work at their own pace throughout each session and soak up the support of the local yoga community while absorbing the teaching of some of the world's most esteemed yogis projected on the big screen with surround sound in Library Hall.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Library to screen documentary on busiest maternity hospital

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free preview of the new documentary film "Motherland" at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 in Library Hall. This film by Ramona Diaz won the 2017 Sundance World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Commanding Vision.

"Motherland" is an absorbingly intimate, vérité look at the busiest maternity hospital on the planet, in one of the world's most populous countries: the Philippines. Women share their stories with other mothers, their families, doctors and social workers.

This special community screening is part of the library's collaboration with POV, PBS' award-winning nonfiction film series. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.

NWCH to host drop-in flu clinic at school in Yampa on Monday

Northwest Colorado Health is holding a drop-in flu clinic from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at South Routt Elementary School in Yampa. Flu shots for all ages, including high-dose for seniors and pneumonia shots, will be available. Bring Medicare, Medicaid or other insurance card. Low-cost options are available to individuals who do not have insurance. Cash and checks will be accepted.

Flu shots also are available by appointment. Call 970-879-1632. For a schedule of upcoming flu clinics, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/flu.