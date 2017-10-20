Steamboat briefs: Trail fund’s Local’s Challenge exceeds $5K fundraising goal

The Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund exceeded its $5,000 Local's Favorite Matching Challenge and raised $6,090 toward the permanent maintenance of non-motorized local trails in Routt and Moffat counties. The fund raised $9,735.25 during the challenge, but only donations from new donors were matched. The $5,000 challenge was provided by an anonymous donor.

In notifying the donor of the final fundraising totals, the donor stated they would match dollar-for-dollar all the new donations made during the fall challenge, which resulted in a match of $6,090.

To learn more about the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund, visit yvcf.org.

LiftUp of Routt County slated to host coat drive next week

LiftUp of Routt County will be distributing coats to those in need from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27 at Heart of Steamboat Church, formerly called United Methodist Church, at 736 Oak St. in Steamboat Springs. Those who are picking up coats are asked to bring a form of identification.

Join for 3 book club discussions for One Book Steamboat

Bud Werner Memorial Library will presents three One Book Steamboat community conversations about "The Legend of Colton H. Bryant," by Alexandra Fuller, a contemporary nonfiction story of the American West and its landscape, resources, social challenges and rewards during the latest oil boom.

These facilitated book club discussions convene at noon Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in the library's conference room. The library has extra copies of the book available so it is readily available for everyone read it and participate in the community conversations.

Sign up for a book discussion at the library circulation desk by phone at 970-879-0240 or online at steamboatlibrary.org.

Museum creates railroad display at Depot Arts Center

To celebrate Creative Caboose Renovation project, Tread of Pioneers Museum presents "Cows, Coal, and Commerce: 109 Years of the Moffat Railroad in Steamboat Springs" exhibit at the Depot Arts Center, home of the Steamboat Springs Arts Council, 1001 13th St.

Utilizing historic photographs, personal accounts and artifacts, the exhibit outlines the significant impacts of the railroad's arrival in Steamboat Springs. Learn about the birth of the Moffat Road and the man behind its success, shipping livestock, mining coal and the excitement and enterprise the railroad created in this budding frontier community.

The display will run through Oct. 28.