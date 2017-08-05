Steamboat briefs: Totally Kids meal program menus for the week of Aug. 7 | SteamboatToday.com

• Monday

Breakfast: Biscuits and honey, honeydew, milk

Lunch: Hotdog, salad, grapes, milk

• Tuesday

Breakfast: Cereal, pineapple, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, carrots with ranch, peaches, milk

• Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancakes, honeydew, milk

Lunch: Fresh taco salad with chips, hamburger, lettuce and tomato, cantaloupe, milk

• Thursday

Breakfast: Muffins, fruit salad, milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, pineapple, corn on the cob, milk

• Friday

Breakfast: Waffle/French toast, peaches, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, breadsticks, watermelon, broccoli, milk

Totally Kids sponsors a free summer food program for children ages 1 to 18 through the summer at Hayden Valley Elementary School. Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 9 a.m., and lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Adults can eat breakfast for $2 and lunch for $3. For more information, call Carolyn at 970-846-9083 or visit haydentotallykids.com.

Deadline Aug. 6 for CMC photo contest submissions

Colorado Mountain College is hosting a photo contest, "Living the Elevated Life," to showcase the Rocky Mountains and the communities within its service area. The contest is part of a yearlong celebration of the college's 50th anniversary.

Amateur and professional photographers are invited to enter up to three photos. The contest began June 20 and is open for entries through today.

"We are looking for photos that capture the essence of life, learning and incredible beauty in the nine counties of the Colorado Mountain College service area," said Doug Stewart, CMC's director of marketing and communications, in a news release.

Award-winning photographers John Fielder of Silverthorne and Tyler Stableford of Carbondale, along with CMC's Johnston, will judge the contest entries.

The contest website allows anyone to vote for their favorite photos and share on social media. Using the popular vote as a guide, the judges will select the top three photos in each of the three categories: amateur camera, professional camera and mobile device photos.

The first-place photo in each category will win $500, second place wins $200 and third place wins $100. In addition, some of the winning photos will be selected for printing on CMC's 50th anniversary commemorative posters and notecards.

For more information, or to enter photos in the contest, visit cmcbecauseofyou.org/photo-contest. Create an account and upload jpg photos of up to 2.5 MB each.

Steamboat Springs board of education slates meeting

The Steamboat Springs Board of Education will hold a business meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the District Office, 325 Seventh Street.

Reports and communications will include information regarding the district's accommodations tax application, the Routt County treasurer's tax distribution letter and the Aug. 18 staff Welcome Back Benefits Fair and presentation.

The agenda and packet for the meeting are available at v3.boardbook.org/public/publichome.aspx?ak=1000692.

The Steamboat School District Board of Education meetings are available to watch live during the meetings, and all meetings recorded since Aug. 23 are also available to view on the district website.

Section of county road to close for culvert replacement

Effective Wednesday, Aug. 9, a section of Routt County Road 22 between Colorado Highway 131 and Routt County Road 14 will be closed from 9 a.m. to

3 p.m. for replacement of a culvert, according to a news release from Routt County Road and Bridge Department.

All motor vehicle traffic will be restricted, and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.