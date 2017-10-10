Steamboat briefs: Steamboat Springs police brew up October Coffee with a Cop

The next installment of Coffee with a Cop will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at MountainBrew, 427 Oak Street.

Members of the Steamboat Springs Police Department will be on hand to meet with members of the public, and MountainBrew will be providing free brewed coffee during the event. In addition, a Spanish to English translator is expected to be available.

"After two successful events at McDonald's, we've moved downtown this time to mix it up a bit and keep it fresh, just like a good cup of coffee," said Detective Shane Musgrave. "As these events grow within the community, we're looking to work with a variety of locations in an effort to reach residents across the city."

Coffee with a Cop is designed to allow open, two-way dialogue between the community and the Steamboat Springs Police department and its officers. The program allows community members to ask questions and learn about the men and women who serve Steamboat.

Yampatika expands board to 12 members, gears for growth

Yampatika recently expanded its board to 12 members, with the addition of five new professionals joining in September. The organization is celebrating its 25th year in connecting people to nature and inspiring environmental stewardship through education.

New board members include the following.

■ Betsy Wilbanks, permitting officer, Native Excavating

■ Jessica Valand, director of workforce development, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment

■ Rachel Masters, community association manager, Central Park Management, Inc.

■ Elliott Ludy, CPA, A. Scott Colby, PC

■ Greg Friedman, principal, FW Group, LLC

"The first quality we look for when recruiting board members is a passion for Yampatika's mission," said Shari Fryer, board president, in a news release. "These new members bring diverse experiences, skills and connections, yet all have demonstrated a passion for inspiring environmental stewardship through education and great appreciation for the abundant natural resources in Northwest Colorado."

Yampatika Executive Director Joe Haines said the onboarding event hosted recently by Yampa Valley Community Foundation and the Young Professionals Network helped the nonprofit recruit a few of its new board members.

"Yampatika is at the forefront of engaging the next generation of young professionals in civic responsibility," Haines said. "If they have passion for what we do and bring skills and experiences we value, then we are more than happy to invest with training and coaching to help them to be the best board members they can be."

Coffee with Council set to be held Friday at Centennial Hall

Coffee with Council will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13 in the Crawford Room of Centennial Hall, 124 10th St. School district and Yampa Valley Housing Authority representatives will be present to discuss their ballot measures. No RSVP is necessary, and community members are welcome to drop by to discuss any issues of interest to them. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.