Steamboat briefs: Steamboat senior honored as September Teen of the Month

Members of the Steamboat Springs Teen Council have selected Steamboat Springs High School senior Luke Borgerding as Teen of the Month for September.

Luke has been selected for this honor by members of the Steamboat Springs Teen Council because he is an outstanding teen in the community and embodies Teen Council values including demonstrating that teens are valuable community assets, acting as a leader and/or a positive role model amongst his peers and being involved in community service

Borgerding is a tennis player and hockey has become a two-season sport for him. He plays club in the fall and skates on the high school team in the winter.

Borgerding is also a member of the National Honor Society, where he serves as treasurer, and Future Buisness Leaders of America.

When asked about being involved in the community, Borgerding said, "I am motivated to give back to the community that helped raise me."

After high school, Borgerding plans to attend college, where he hopes to study engineering. He said his role models are his parents. One of his favorite quotes is, "Use your past to improve your future."

Recommended Stories For You

The Steamboat Springs Teen Council, in its 11th year, is sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and is funded through a grant from Routt County United Way and Yampa Valley Community Foundation.

Democratic vacancy committee meeting slated for Oct. 28

The Colorado Democratic Party House District 26 Vacancy Committee is meeting at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 at the historic Crossan Building in Yampa to appoint a Colorado state representative to fill the remainder of Representative Diane Mitsch Bush's term.

The House District 26 Vacancy Committee is asking persons interested in being considered for this position to submit a letter of intent, a professional resume and a Colorado House District 26 candidate information form to hdvacancy26@gmail.com to be received no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

Candidate information forms and additional information are available at either routtdems.org or eagledems.org. For additional information, call 970-870-2896.

"Grab Life by the Budget" workshop offered in Steamboat

Josh Nowak, of Midlife Financial, will present a free workshop on budgeting from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Monday, Oct. 23 at Library Hall in Steamboat Springs. Nowak will discuss what a budget is and why having one is so important. He'll provide a budget worksheet and lead a discussion on building a personalized budget for individuals and families.

A light dinner will be offered from 5 to 5:30 p.m., and childcare will be provided based on need. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Sunday, Oct. 22 to Ali at 970-879-5605 or office@routtcountyunitedway.org.

Advocates part of movement to end relationship violence

Advocates Building Peaceful Communities has partnered with the Colorado Coalition Against Domestic Violence and other partners across the state to launch the new movement to end relationship violence: Stand Up Colorado.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Advocates will be joining other organizations across the state to mark the occasion by Standing Up for healthy relationships.

Stand Up Colorado is a statewide, collaborative, multi-year relationship violence prevention campaign that goes beyond public awareness to alter behavior and effect long-term social change. The movement will prevent future relationship violence.

One in seven people in Colorado experience relationship violence, and in 2016, 48 Coloradoans died as a result of this violence. One of those murder victims was a woman residing in Routt County. Advocates responded to more than 300 victims in 2016.

Stand Up Colorado starts with the message that relationship violence is not OK, but it is OK to ask for help. That it is the responsibility of those who use abusive behaviors to seek help for themselves to change their behavior.

The mission of Advocates Building Peaceful Communities is to diminish the incidence and impact of domestic and sexual violence, and other crimes against person in Routt County. Advocates is committed to ending domestic violence through intervention, prevention services and community education.

To learn more about Advocates, visit steamboatadvocates.com.