Steamboat briefs: Steamboat flu shot clinic for veterans to be held Monday

Flu shots will be offered to Routt County veterans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave.

To qualify, veterans should bring proof of military service or an American Legion or VFW membership card. Those serving in the Reserves or National Guard are also eligible if their units were deployed to a war zone during a military conflict.

Veterans may also sign up for VA Healthcare or get more information about it during the flu clinic. The VA health care program meets the requirements of the Affordable Care Act, so veterans who are enrolled meet health care law coverage standards.

No appointment necessary. Call Routt County Veterans Services Officer Natalie Breitung at 970-870-5469 for more information.

Celebrate area preservation with Historic Routt County

Historic Routt County invites supporters and those interested in historic preservation to the nonprofit organization's annual meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Yampa. Celebrate historic preservation initiatives in our community and learn what's next for Historic Routt County.

The program will begin at Crossan's M & A Market at 101 Main Street in Yampa and will conclude across the street at the historic Ladies Aid Hall. Dinner and beverages will be served. We request attendees to bring a potluck dessert item.

Congratulations to Patrick Ayers and Jeremy MacGray, of Cloverdale Restaurant, recipients of Historic Routt County's Preservation Leadership Award.

RSVP to emily@historicrouttcounty.org or 970-875-1305.

Experienced quilter to share shape hints at presentation

Delectable Mountain Quilters Guild will host Virginia Walton, from Creative Curves, at 6:30 pm. Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Community Center. Walton has been quilting for more than 30 years and has developed a unique plastic ruler that aids in cutting curved shapes. A workshop on these techniques will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Selby Senior Apartments, 550 Rollingstone Drive. Email Donine Schwartz at bedoschwartz@gmail.com for more information.

Advocates join movement to end relationship violence

Advocates Building Peaceful Communities has partnered with the Colorado Coalition Against Domestic Violence and other partners across the state to launch the new movement to end relationship violence: Stand Up Colorado.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Advocates will be joining other organizations across the state to mark the occasion by Standing Up for healthy relationships.

Stand Up Colorado is a statewide, collaborative, multi-year relationship violence prevention campaign that goes beyond public awareness to alter behavior and effect long-term social change. The movement will prevent future relationship violence by shaping an informed, zero-tolerance public attitude that inspires individual and community action.

One in seven people in Colorado experience relationship violence, and in 2016, 48 Coloradoans died as a result of this violence. One of those murder victims was a woman residing in Routt County. Advocates responded to more than 300 victims in 2016.

Stand Up Colorado starts with the message that relationship violence is not OK, but it is OK to ask for help. That it is the responsibility of those who use abusive behaviors to seek help for themselves to change their behavior. And it is vital that all members of the community take action to help end relationship violence.

The mission of Advocates Building Peaceful Communities is to diminish the incidence and impact of domestic and sexual violence, and other crimes against person in Routt County. Advocates is committed to ending domestic violence through intervention, prevention services, and community education.

To learn more about Advocates, visit steamboatadvocates.com.

Routt County Democrats host meet and greet Wednesday

Routt County Democrats have invited all Democratic Colorado House District 26 candidates to participate in an informative HD 26 Meet and Greet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18. Email routtdems@gmail.com or call 970-870-2896 for more information.