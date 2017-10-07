Steamboat briefs: Steamboat Arts Council seeks Regrant Program proposals

The Steamboat Springs Arts Council will be awarding $5,000 to art projects in the community through its Regrant Program. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Oct. 10, and grants will be awarded Oct. 19.

The Steamboat Springs Arts Council's 2017 Re-Granting program will grant funds in the area of arts and culture. Any organization currently receiving program or operational support from the city of Steamboat Springs will not be eligible. Recipients of Arts and Culture Coalition grants from the city also are not eligible. An impartial committee made up of members of the Arts Council board of directors and representatives of the business, civic and arts community will review all proposals.

Grants will be awarded in the following areas: organization development; project development/organization; project development/individual; individual artist fellowship; and artist honorarium. Visit steamboatarts.org for more information.

Fund campaign encourages new donors to support trails

The Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund is launching a new social media campaign challenging locals to highlight their favorite trails and encourage others to donate.

An anonymous donor will match up to $5,000 from donors who have not yet given to the fund. The campaign is run through Oct. 15.

Participants are invited to record a short video of themselves at the location of their favorite trail. They announce their acceptance of the "Local's Favorite Challenge" and describe what they love about the trail.

The person then nominates and/or tags three friends and trail users to create their own video or donate to the fund — or both. Those friends have 24 hours to accept the challenge. Participants can post their video on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #donatetotrails.

The Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund provides a permanent funding source for maintaining nonmotorized trails in Routt and Moffat counties. The goal is to grow the fund to $1.5 million through the next 10 years.

"The new campaign is about encouraging more users — hikers, runners, bikers and horseback riders of all skill levels — to consider what their favorite local trails are worth and give whatever amount is reasonable to help ensure the trails are available into perpetuity," said Helen Beall, Yampa Valley Community Foundation marketing manager, in a news release. "The social media challenge is a fun way to spread the word and capture the spirit of the fund and people who use and care about our trails."

Individuals are invited to participate in the social media challenge, or they may go directly to yvcf.org/trails to donate. Donations from new donors made through Oct. 15 will be matched, up to $5,000.

Contact Beall at 970-879-8632 or helen@yvcf.org for more information.