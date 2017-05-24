Steamboat briefs: Sign up early for Tour de Steamboat for fee discount | SteamboatToday.com

Early bird registration for the Tour de Steamboat, which will be held July 22, ends Wednesday, May 31. The ride offers routes of 26, 46, 66 and 116 miles. Registration fees increase June 1, and anyone who registers by May 31 will receive the lowest registration rate and be entered to win a two-night Wyndham lodging certificate from Steamboat Resorts, four passes to Old Town Hot Springs and 10 Howler Alpine Slide rides.

The Tour de Steamboat welcomes riders of all ages and abilities. After the ride, participants enjoy a barbecue and beer garden with local microbrews at Little Toots Park. All proceeds from the Tour de Steamboat benefit Yampa Valley nonprofits, REPS (Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide), Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, Routt County Riders and Partners in Routt County. Interested riders can learn more and register online at tourdesteamboat.com.

Fire Academy enrollment to re-open through June 1

The enrollment period has been reopened for the 2017 Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue Fire Academy. Applications for this year's program will be accepted until June 1.

SSFR is a combination fire department with full-time, part-time and reserve firefighter/EMTs and firefighter/paramedics serving the citizens of the sity of Steamboat Springs and the surrounding rural fire protection district.

When SSFR has openings for full-time, part-time or reserve positions, individuals who have successfully completed the SSFR Fire Academy are eligible to apply and will be considered in the applicant pool.

Applications may be hand delivered to Mountain Fire Station at 2600 Pine Grove Road or mailed to: Attention: SSFR Fire Academy, P.O. Box 775088, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.

Contact academy instructors John Rockwood or Captain Travis Wilkinson at 970-879-7170 or jrockwood@steamboatsprings.net for additional information or questions on the Fire Academy.

Extension offers training to cottage foods producers

The Routt County CSU Extension office is offering a Food Safety for Cottage Foods Producers training that will teach entrepreneur cooks about rules governing food they produce in their home kitchens. The training will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday May 26, at the CSU Extension office – Trout Creek room, annex building behind the historic courthouse in Steamboat Springs.

Attendees will learn which foods are permissible in the Cottage Food Act and learn food safety considerations in setting up home kitchens for a food business. Successful completion of this training will fulfill the food safety training requirements for the Colorado Cottage Food Act.

The cost of the certification training is $25. Contact Routt County Extension at 970-879-0825 to register.

Community meeting planned to discuss West Lincoln Park

The city of Steamboat Springs Parks and Community Services Department will be hosting a community meeting to discuss budgeted improvements at West Lincoln Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 in Olympian Hall, 845 Howelsen Parkway.

As part of the 2017 budget, City Council approved $150,000 to construct a new picnic pavilion and playground. The parks department would like to invite all interested parties to come to this meeting to discuss these new amenities and how they relate to the future of the Yampa River Queen.

Due to concerns about safety, outdated and underutilized play features, accessibility and structural concerns of the River Queen, city staff is seeking input on how the community would like to see these improvements move forward.

Additionally, city staff has been working with local youth programs to identify what types of play features kids age 2 to 12 would like.

Library seeking beneficiary for 2017 Lunafest on July 20

Bud Werner Memorial Library will present the eighth annual Lunafest, a nationally touring film festival of award-winning short films made by women, at 7 p.m. July 20 in Library Hall. This year's film festival includes nine films filled with stories of reflection, hope and humor designed to compel discussion and motivate viewers to make a difference in their communities.

In alignment with the festival mission and requirements, the library is seeking a partner to be the beneficiary who shares proceeds from this screening with the festival's national partner, the Breast Cancer Fund. The only requirement is that the beneficiary is a local nonprofit that serves women in some way.

The library will take applications from local nonprofits through June 2. Please email a letter, no more than a single page in length, explaining what your organization does to empower local women and why you are a good fit for Lunafest 2017 in Steamboat. Applications and any questions should be sent to Adult Programs Coordinator Jennie Lay at jlay@steamboatlibrary.org.

Oak Creek student graduates from Champlain College

Stuart Hutton, of Oak Creek, graduated from Champlain College with a bachelor's degree in computer forensics and digital investigation on May 13. Champlain College's 139th commencement was held at Edmunds Field in Burlington, Vermont. A total of 516 undergraduates received their associate and bachelor's degrees during the ceremony.