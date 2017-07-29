Steamboat briefs: Seminars at Steamboat speaker to address economy | SteamboatToday.com

Seminars at Steamboat continues its 15th anniversary season of nonpartisan policy talks with economist Robert J. Gordon, who will address "Growth and the Economy: Where Is It Headed?"

Gordon's talk begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 31 in the Strings Pavilion. Free tickets will be distributed at 4:45 p.m., and doors open at the same time.

Gordon is one of the world's leading experts on inflation, unemployment and long-term economic growth. He is the Stanley G. Harris professor in the social sciences and a professor of economics at Northwestern University.

His recent work on the rise and fall of American economic growth and the widening of the U.S. income distribution have been cited widely. In 2016, he was named as one of Bloomberg's top 50 most influential people in the world. In 2013 he delivered a TED Talk titled "The Death of Innovation, the End of Growth," which has received more than a million views.

Gordon is author of "The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living Since the Civil War," which was published last year. He did his undergraduate work at Harvard and attended Oxford University on a Marshall Scholarship before earning his doctorate in 1967 at M.I.T.

Gordon is a distinguished fellow of the American Economic Association and a fellow of both the Econometric Society and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is an economic adviser to the Bureau of Economic Analysis and to the economic forecasting firm MacroAdvisers. He is also a member of the policy advisory panel of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

KUNC public radio will air a one-hour edited version of Gordon's Seminars talk at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at 88.5 FM. The broadcast will also be made available on SteamboatToday.com. Visit seminarsatsteamboat.org for more information.

Rabies reemergence prompts animal control reminder

The Steamboat Springs Police Department is urging residents to vaccinate and license their pets. The reminder comes after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment revealed two confirmed cases of rabies in dogs May 15. The infected dogs in Weld and Yuma Counties have been contained and are not a threat to public health.

"The rabies vaccination is usually given once every three years, and sometimes, pet owners lose track," Steamboat Springs Police Commander Annette Dopplick said. "I want to encourage all pet owners to be diligent in assuring vaccination against this deadly virus. We love our pets, so let's protect our pets."

The city of Steamboat Springs requires a current license for all cats and dogs. Pet owners may purchase a Routt County license directly from the Animal Shelter or through a local veterinarian. The cost is $5 for a spayed or neutered cat or dog and $25 for an unaltered cat or dog.

Rabies spreads primarily through the bite of rabid animals. It is usually fatal in humans once symptoms appear. People who have been bitten or scratched by an unfamiliar animal should contact their health care provider immediately to prevent the disease. Those who see animals acting strangely are encouraged to report it to the state or local health department.

The following tips will help avoid rabies.

• Never touch or feed wild or stray animals. Don't leave pet food outdoors. If help is needed with a sick or orphaned animal, contact a wildlife rehabilitator. Contact a nearby animal shelter when a lost or stray dog or cat are encountered.

• Vaccinate pets using a licensed veterinarian, and keep up with pets' booster shots.

• Leash dogs while walking or hiking.

• Keep cats and other pets inside at night, and keep dogs within your sight, in a fenced yard or on leash when they are outside during the day.

• Call a veterinarian if a pet has been exposed to a wild animal.

• Vaccinate pastured animals annually.

• Bat-proof homes according to recommendations on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention web page.

The following tips will help with the identification of rabid animals.

• Many healthy wild animals are normally afraid of humans, however, sick animals often do not run away when they're near people.

• Wildlife with rabies often act aggressively or violently approach humans or pets.

• Some rabid animals are overly quiet and passive and want to hide. Don't bother them.

• Rabid wildlife may have trouble walking, flying, eating or drinking.

For more information about rabies, see the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment webpage.

Yampa, Oak Creek Green Machine available

Green Machines are now available for single stream recycling drop-off one week per month in both Yampa and Oak Creek. In Yampa, the Green Machine is delivered to 83 E. First St. the second Monday of the month and picked up the third Monday. The Oak Creek Green Machine is delivered to the City Park the fourth Monday of the month and picked up the following Monday. The schedule and recycling guidelines for both locations is available online at yvsc.org.