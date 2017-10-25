Steamboat briefs: Routt County Clerk and Recorder’s Office offers voter information

Ballots must be received by the Routt County Clerk and Recorder's Office by 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Voters are reminded to use black ink and color in the circles completely when voting the ballot.

In addition to mailing in ballots, voters can also drop off their ballots at the following locations.

• 24-hour secure ballot box in alley behind Historic Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat Springs.

• Clark Store, Hayden Town Hall, Oak Creek Town Hall and Yampa Town Hall during normal business hours.

• Routt County Clerk's Office, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, to Nov. 6; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7.

Anyone who has not received a ballot should call Routt County Elections at 970-870-5558. Voters can track their ballot by signing up for free mail ballot tracking at routtcounty.bal

lottrax.net. This county-wide service sends confirmation to a voter when a ballot is mailed to the voter and when the voted ballot is received by the Routt County Clerk's Office.

Area arts, culture organizations can apply for grant funding

Steamboat Springs Arts and Culture Coalition 2017 grant applications are now available. Any 501c3 organization that provides arts and cultural services to benefit the residents of Routt County is eligible to apply for funding from the city of Steamboat Springs. Application deadline is Thrusday. For more information or application inquiries contact Kim Keith, executive director of Steamboat Springs Arts Council, at 970-879-9008 or kim@steamboatarts.org.

BLM invites public to meeting on sage-grouse conservation

The Bureau of Land Management Colorado will host a public open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Clarion Inn, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13 in Craig, to provide input on recommendations to the Secretary of Interior regarding greater sage-grouse management in response to Secretarial Order 3353, as well as other state-specific greater sage-grouse management issues.

On Oct. 11, the BLM issued a notice of intent initiating a 45-day public scoping period for greater sage-grouse plan amendments with associated National Environmental Policy Act documents. BLM Colorado will consider potential amendments to current management actions for greater sage grouse in land use plans.

The public is encouraged to help identify any issues, concerns or management questions from the Colorado Greater Sage-Grouse Resource Management Plan amendment to help improve sage-grouse conservation and strengthen communication and collaboration between states and the federal government.

The public scoping meeting will provide the public an opportunity to talk to resource specialists and submit written comments in person. Comments may also be submitted to blm_sagegrouseplanning@blm.gov until Nov. 27.

Additional information about the open public comment period is located at bit.ly/GRSGplanning.

Yampatika offers bat program for families 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

Yampatika and the Colorado Natural Heritage Program will be offering a free, family-friendly evening of arts, crafts, snacks and information about bats from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 at Yampatika's Environmental Learning Center at Legacy Ranch. The program is for children age 5 to 10 and their caregivers.

CSU wildlife biologist Robert Schorr, from the Colorado Natural Heritage Program, will be leading the night's activities in partnership with Yampatika. Schorr is on the board of directors of the Colorado Bat Working Group, and for the past three years, along with research partner Jeremy Siemers, in a collaboration with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, has been conducting mark-recapture of little brown bats on two ranches in the Yampa Valley.

"A program like this really fits well with Yampatika's philosophy of offering fun, family-friendly, education programs for all residents in the Yampa Valley," Yampatika Executive Director Joe Haines said. "Did you know that bats' wings are as unique as your fingerprint and bats not only eat insects but are also pollinators? Come along and learn this and other interesting bat facts."

Although the program is free, space is limited. For more information about the program and to RSVP, visit yampatika.org or call 970-871-9151.