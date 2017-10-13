Steamboat briefs: Registration underway for Steamboat Color Fun Run/Walk

Registration is now open for the fifth annual Steamboat Color Fun Run/Walk, which will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Registration and check-in will be at the Steamboat Christian Center, 821 Dougherty Road. Participants will have fun running or walking through five different color stations in the fields adjacent to SCC. Partial proceeds from the event will support the Steamboat Youth Hockey Association.

Registration on the day of the event opens at noon. To register in advance, visit steamboatevent.com, and under the Event Snapshot column, scroll down and click on "Color Run" highlighted in red.

The cost is $25 for adults, and $15 for youth high school age and younger. Registration prices will increase Monday, Oct. 16.

Chief Players feature Edgar Allan Poe readings Oct. 20, 21

The Chief Players will present "An Evening With Edgar Allan Poe" at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21 at the Chief Theater. This program will feature dramatic readings of eight Edgar Allan Poe poems and six abridged tales of mystery and suspense. Special visual and sound effects will enhance such Poe classics as "The Raven," "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Masque of the Red Death" and "The Pit and the Pendulum."

Originally produced by Hunger Artists Ensemble Theatre in 2004 at the Byers-Evans House in Denver, this show had a five-week, sold-out run for 10 years. The Chief Players will resurrect the show in Steamboat. This show is not recommended for small children. Tickets are $15 and are available at chieftheater.com or All That, 601 Lincoln Ave.

Recommended Stories For You

Free yoga practice scheduled at Steamboat library Sunday

Bud Werner Memorial Library's free community yoga practice returns with a focus on Janet Stone's "Exhale and Unwind" series at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 in Library Hall. The 45-minute practice is designed for all levels to work at their own pace. Participants should bring their own mat and blanket.

The library's free community yoga practice is for all ages, abilities and experience levels and is intended for anyone who wants to build a personal home yoga practice while checking out the variety of free library resources available to help guide you. As a community of yogis, the focus during each session is on a different yoga instructor's DVD, CD or download available through the library.

Participants work at their own pace throughout each session and soak up the support of the local yoga community while absorbing the teaching of some of the world's most esteemed yogis projected on the big screen with surround sound in Library Hall.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.