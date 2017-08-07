Steamboat briefs: Program focuses on safe prescription of opioids for chronic pain | SteamboatToday.com

An educational program, "Moving from What to How," which teaches practical tools for safe and effective opioid prescribing for chronic pain, will be offered from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Olympian Hall, 845 Howelsen Parkway in Steamboat Springs.

The event will feature TED-style talks and is ideal for medical providers. The cost is $30 and includes dinner. Register at steamboatopioidprescribing.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Ken Davis at kdavis@ncchealthpartnership.org.

The program is sponsored by Northwest Colorado Community Health Partnership, Communities That Care and Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention.

Section of Routt County Road 22 to be closed beginning Aug. 9.

A section of Routt County Road 22 between Colorado Highway 131 to Routt County Road 14 will be closed from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for replacement of a culvert effective Wednesday, Aug. 9. All motor vehicle traffic will be restricted, and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Phil Weiser, attorney general candidate, to visit Routt County

Phil Weiser, candidate for Colorado Attorney General, will hold meet-and-greet events in Routt County this week. Weiser will be at Off the Beaten Path bookstore in Steamboat Springs at 4 p.m. today and then will be at the Hayden Granary at 6:30 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to attend to meet the candidate. Weiser is the former dean of the University of Colorado School of Law.

He served in the Obama Administration as a deputy assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice, and he was also a senior advisor for technology and innovation in President Obama's White House.

"I welcome and appreciate your engagement and support, and I really want to listen and learn what is most important to residents of Routt County," Weiser said in a news release.

To RSVP, visit philforcolorado.com/event/steamboat-meet-greet or philforcolorado.com/event/hayden-meet-greet.

Book club focuses on climate change, biodiversity

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a special edition of the library book club to coincide with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Elizabeth Kolbert's free community talk that is part of Seminars at Steamboat's 15th anniversary season this summer.

Community members are invited to read and discuss Kolbert's 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning nonfiction book, "The Sixth Extinction," at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the library conference room.

The New Yorker staff writer has created a book about the future of the world, blending intellectual and natural history and field reporting. Interweaving research in half a dozen disciplines, descriptions of the fascinating species that have already been lost and the history of extinction as a concept, Kolbert provides a moving and comprehensive account of the disappearances occurring before our very eyes.

Piknik Theater premieres play on library lawn

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents The Great American Laughing Stock Company's dramatic premier of "The Chosen One," a new work crafted by New York City's The Mimesis Theatre Project, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 on the library lawn. The play explores the origin of the comic book superhero and its direct lineage to the pages of Jewish history.

An evening of sacred and American folk music, "The Chosen One" will leave both kids and adults soaring. This is part of the free Piknik Theatre Festival, and audiences at this live theater event are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, blanket and their own seating.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.