Steamboat briefs: Power outage affects west Steamboat, Strawberry Park | SteamboatToday.com

West Steamboat Springs and Strawberry Park experienced a short power outage Wednesday afternoon when a contractor bored into an electrical line near the Bob Adams Airport.

According to Yampa Valley Electric Association spokesperson Tammi Stickland, the outage affected 2,300 customers.

Strickland said a non-YVEA contractor was working near the airport when crews bored into a power line near the airport substation. She said the outage was not associated with the construction work at the Elk River Road and U.S. Highway 40 intersection.

Power for customers in the West Steamboat Springs area was restored around 3:30 p.m. Strawberry Park customers had their power back on by 4:04 p.m., Strickland said.

Maksimov named Hayden Library Reader of the Week

Robert Maksimov has been named as Hayden Library's seventh Reader of the Week. He has been living in Hayden for three months with his mom Maria, dad Ramon and 1- year-old sister Ariana. The family spends six months out of the year in Moscow, Russia, and six months in the United States.

When 4-year-old Robert is in Russia, he enjoys playing with his friend Richard. Robert enjoys doing gymnastics, soccer and softball and eating four-cheese pizza.

His favorite color is red, his favorite television show is "Peppa Pig" and his favorite Disney character is Batman. Robert likes to help his grandma make pizza, sing children's songs and loves to travel in his free time.

When he grows up, Robert would like to be a fireman "to help save people from fires."

When Robert visits the library, he enjoys being read the book "Mango, Abuela and Me" by Meg Medina. Robert will be attending preschool in Russia and likes counting.

The family visited Disney World this spring before coming to Colorado and they are planning to go to Miami and the Dominican Republic. When asked what advice he has for younger children he said, "You should ask questions when reading, so you can learn more."

Registration open for 2017 Golf Trout Tournament

The Yampa Valley Stream Improvement Charitable Trust and the Yampa Valley Fly Fishers Chapter of TU will host the annual Golf Trout Tournament on Sept. 8, 9 and 10 in Steamboat Springs. Events include a day of guided fishing on private waters in the Yampa Valley, 18 holes at the Tom Weiskopf signature course at Catamount Ranch and Club and dinner at Three Peaks Grill, plus gifts and prizes.

Proceeds will benefit the Pleasant Valley Project on the Yampa River below Sarvis Creek. Visit golftrout.com or email yvsict@gmail.com for more information or to register.

Sundance documentary to screen at library at 7 p.m. today

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of the new documentary "Chasing Coral" at 7 p.m. today in Library Hall.

This film won the Audience Award at the 2017 Winner of the Sundance Film Festival and Best of Festival at the 2017 International Wildlife Film Festival. From the makers of "Chasing Ice" comes the remarkable adventure of one team capturing our changing oceans as they consider that what lies below reveals what lies ahead.

Coral reefs around the world are vanishing at an unprecedented rate. A team of divers, photographers and scientists set out on a thrilling ocean adventure to discover why and to reveal the underwater mystery to the world. Directed by Jeff Orlowski and produced by Larissa Rhodes, the film took more than three years to shoot and is the result of more than 650 hours underwater, submissions of footage from volunteers from 30 countries and support from more than 500 people from various locations around the world. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.