Steamboat briefs: Portion of Elk River Road to be closed for 3 weeks starting today | SteamboatToday.com

Beginning Tuesday, Elk River Road south of U.S. Highway 40 and to Curve Plaza will be closed for three weeks as Colorado Department of Transportation contractor Flatiron Construction continues to reconstruct the Elk River Road/U.S. 40 intersection.

Reconstruction of this portion of Elk River Road will produce a dedicated left-turn lane for northbound Elk River Road and facilitate drainage improvements.

Travelers will use Shield Drive and Curve Court as a detour route.

The full closure of Elk River Road during reconstruction south of the intersection with U.S. 40 will reduce the duration of work in this area from six weeks to three weeks, mitigating the impact of construction on businesses and the traveling public.

Crews will be able to complete work in a closed construction zone, avoiding potential safety hazards.

The closure will lead to reduced rush hour traffic by extending "green" time on U.S. 40.

Additionally, the intersection of Elk River Road and U.S. 40 will be completely closed to traffic until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

This closure will enable crews to restripe the intersection to open the new right-turn lane from northbound Elk River Road to westbound U.S. 40. Southbound travelers on Elk River Road wanting to access downtown will detour onto Downhill Drive, then onto eastbound U.S. 40, then Shield Drive onto Curve Court. Those wanting to head north on Elk River Road from downtown will use this detour route in reverse.

To stay up to date on project details and impacts, sign up to receive updates by visiting the project website. The project information line is 970-819-3558.

Fire restrictions now lifted on Routt National Forest

All fire restrictions on the Routt National Forest and a large portion of the Medicine Bow National Forest have been lifted, effective Tuesday.

Areas affected by the fire restriction change on the Medicine Bow National Forest include the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges, as well as the Pole Mountain Unit. The Laramie Peak unit remains under Stage I fire restrictions.

Multiple factors are considered in fire restriction decisions, and in this case some of those factors included increased fuel moistures, the reduced occurrence of human-caused fires, and favorable long-term fire weather forecasts.

Despite increased precipitation recently, forest visitors are advised to use caution when building and maintaining campfires. Campfires should be put dead out before leaving a campsite or going to sleep.

Campers and other public land users need to follow basic fire safety rules, which include the following.

Scrape back dead grass and forest materials from your campfire site.

Keep your campfire small and under control; make it only as big as you need it.

Keep a shovel and a water container nearby to douse escaped embers.

Do not park vehicles in tall dry grass, since hot tailpipes can cause fine fuels to catch on fire.

Remember that any ignition – cigarettes, campfires, gunfire, vehicles – could be the cause of a wildland fire, as grass and other vegetation is dry and extremely flammable.

Always follow current fire restrictions.

Nominations for annual Navigator Awards end Tuesday

The final day to submit a nomination for the 2017 Navigator Awards, which honor Steamboat Springs' outstanding business, business leader and young professional of the year, is Tuesday.

This year, a fourth award has been added — Service Excellence professional of the year, which will honor a front line service professional — and the awards celebration, which is slated for Sept. 8, will be held at a new venue, the Champagne Room at the top of the Gondola.

The awards are presented by Steamboat Today and the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association.

Any Steamboat Chamber member in good standing is eligible for the Business of the Year award. Business owners or general managers employed by Steamboat Chamber members are eligible for the Business Person of the Year award, and the Young Professional of the Year award is open to any young business leader in the Steamboat Springs community or surrounding area. The new Service Excellence professional of the year is open to any front-line service professional employed by a chamber business.

Navigator Awards criteria include the following.

Is actively involved in community projects that enrich the Steamboat Springs economy and community.

Fosters a work atmosphere which encourages and supports employee development.

Possesses a progressive management philosophy.

Exhibits leadership among Steamboat businesses.

Demonstrates positive support of business community.

Goes above and beyond the call of duty to provide service excellence.

To nominate an individual or business, visit navigatorawards.com.

Chamber seeks applicants for Leadership Steamboat

Applications are now being accepted for the 2017-18 Leadership Steamboat class. The leadership training program, which has been facilitated by the Steamboat Springs Chamber and Resort Association since 1992, is focused on developing leaders in business and community service.

Twenty-five students will be selected to learn more about the community through field trips and forums designed around the basic elements of the local economy and politics.

For more information or to apply, visit steamboatchamber.com/live-work/chamber-membership/programs-events/leadership-steamboat. The application deadline is Sept. 1. Email kara@steamboatchamber.com or call 970-875-7002 for more information.

Sundance Grand Jury winner to screen in Steamboat

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free preview of the new documentary film "Last Men in Aleppo" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Library Hall. Winner of the Grand Jury Documentary prize at the Sundance Film Festival, Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad presents a searing example of boots-on-the-ground reporting following the efforts of the internationally recognized White Helmets, an organization comprised of ordinary citizens who are the first to rush toward military strikes and attacks in the hope of saving lives.

After five years of war in Syria, the remaining citizens of Aleppo are getting ready for a siege. Through the eyes of volunteer rescue workers, the film allows viewers to experience the daily life, death and struggle in the streets, where they are fighting for sanity in a city where war has become the norm.

Incorporating moments of heart-pounding suspense and improbable beauty, the documentary draws us into the lives of three of the White Helmet founders as they grapple with the chaos around them and struggle with an ever-present dilemma: Do they flee or stay and fight for their country. This special community screening is part of the library's collaboration with POV, PBS' award-winning nonfiction film series. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.