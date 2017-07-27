Steamboat briefs: Petis Law Foundation hosts Day of Impact, pig roast | SteamboatToday.com

The Petis Law Community Impact Foundation will host a Day of Community Impact Friday, July 28, and its annual pig roast Saturday, July 29.

The Day of Community Impact is a 24-hour scavenger hunt-meets-volunteer event. Participants will race one another throughout the Yampa Valley, trying to complete as many fun-filled challenges as they can, while also volunteering their time and leaving the community in a better place than they found it.

Winning teams will receive additional entries into a drawing for prizes, which include Broncos tickets and a Cloverdale Restaurant gift certificate. Registration for the Day of Impact will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at the Chief Theater, and the race will begin immediately.

The pig roast will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Fox Farms, 26575 Routt County Road 33A and will feature a roasted pig and side dishes prepared by the executive chef for Cloverdale Restaurant, Patrick Ayres, and his sous-chef, Brian Sites. Local band 80 Grit will be performing.

The cost of the race alone is $25 for adults; the cost of the dinner is $35; and for both events, $50. Children 5 and younger are free for both events.

The tickets to the pig roast include food and drink, and funds from both events will support the Petis Law Community Impact Foundation, which is committed to leaving the community in a better place than they found it. PLCIF was created by Petis Law in May 2016 and has awarded $10,000 to local nonprofits in its first year.

For tickets, order online at tinyurl.com/plcif2017. The event sold out last year.

Library to present free screening of documentary

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of the new documentary "Chasing Coral" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 in Library Hall.

This film won the Audience Award at the 2017 Winner of the Sundance Film Festival and Best of Festival at the 2017 International Wildlife Film Festival. From the makers of "Chasing Ice" comes the remarkable adventure of one team capturing our changing oceans as they consider that what lies below reveals what lies ahead for the planet.

Coral reefs around the world are vanishing at an unprecedented rate. A team of divers, photographers and scientists set out on a thrilling ocean adventure to discover why and to reveal the underwater mystery to the world. Directed by Jeff Orlowski and produced by Larissa Rhodes, the film took more than three years to shoot and is the result of more than 650 hours underwater, submissions of footage from volunteers from 30 countries and support from more than 500 people from various locations around the world. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Sundance Grand Jury pick to screen in Steamboat Springs

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free preview of the new documentary film "Last Men in Aleppo" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Library Hall. Winner of the Grand Jury Documentary prize at the Sundance Film Festival, Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad presents a searing example of boots-on-the-ground reporting following the efforts of the internationally recognized White Helmets, an organization comprised of ordinary citizens who are the first to rush toward military strikes and attacks in the hope of saving lives.

After five years of war in Syria, the remaining citizens of Aleppo are getting ready for a siege. Through the eyes of volunteer rescue workers, the film allows viewers to experience the daily life, death and struggle in the streets, where they are fighting for sanity in a city where war has become the norm.

Incorporating moments of heart-pounding suspense and improbable beauty, the documentary draws us into the lives of three of the White Helmet founders as they grapple with the chaos around them and struggle with an ever-present dilemma: Do they flee or stay and fight for their country. This special community screening is part of the library's collaboration with POV, PBS' award-winning nonfiction film series. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.

Seminars at Steamboat event takes look U.S. economy

Seminars at Steamboat continues its 15th anniversary season of nonpartisan policy talks with economist Robert J. Gordon addressing "Growth and the Economy: Where Is It Headed?"

Gordon's talk begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 31 in the Strings Pavilion. Free tickets will be distributed at 4:45 p.m., and doors open at the same time.

Gordon is one of the world's leading experts on inflation, unemployment and long-term economic growth. He is the Stanley G. Harris professor in the social sciences and a professor of economics at Northwestern University. His recent work on the rise and fall of American economic growth and the widening of the U.S. income distribution have been widely cited.

In 2016, he was named as one of Bloomberg's top 50 most influential people in the world. In 2013 he delivered a TED Talk called "The Death of Innovation, the End of Growth," which has received more than 1 million views.

Gordon is author of "The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living Since the Civil War," which was published last year.

He completed his undergraduate work at Harvard and attended Oxford University on a Marshall Scholarship before earning his doctorate in 1967 at M.I.T.

Gordon is a distinguished fellow of the American Economic Association and a fellow of both the Econometric Society and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is an economic adviser to the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the economic forecasting firm MacroAdvisers. He is also a member of the policy advisory panel of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

KUNC public radio will air a one-hour edited version of Gordon's Seminars talk at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at 88.5 FM. The broadcast will also be made available on SteamboatToday.com. Visit seminarsatsteamboat.org for more information.