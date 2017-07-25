Steamboat briefs: Parks, Rec Commission to hold session to inspect parks | SteamboatToday.com

The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission is scheduled to hold a field trip work session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to review the parks and projects proposals at each.

Commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Bear River Park, then travel to Howelsen Hill and Rita Valentine parks.

Interested members of the public are invited to attend.

Oscar-nominated WWII film to screen free at Chief Theater

Bud Werner Memorial Library's free foreign film series continues with "1944," an Academy Award-nominated drama directed by Elmo Nüganen, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Chief Theater.

Estonia's official Oscar submission and a mega-hit on home turf, "1944" centers on the bloodiest battle on World War II's Eastern Front. Estonian soldiers find themselves torn between two mighty powers, with some heading toward the Red Army and others finding themselves pledging allegiance to the Waffen SS.

Each has their own reasons for choosing their sides. Some believe in a better future for their beloved Estonia, while others are simply trying to survive a war. But the stage is set for a conflict in which countryman battling countryman and brother fighting brother becomes a painful inevitability.

"1944" is a thrilling and emotional war story that shows the hopes, aims and drama of the Estonian men caught between two forces.

The 100-minute film screens in Polish and German with English subtitles. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Fun with fairy gardens, found items slated for Wednesday

Allison Mecklenburg will be the guest speaker for a free Wednesday Wonderings program Wednesday. She will share her passion for creating fairy gardens using found items in a fun, hands-on program for all ages.

Meet at the Trillium House in Yampa River Botanic Park from 5 to 7 p.m. and learn to create unique gardens and make your own fairy furniture and accessories.

Diamonds & Denim 2017 Gala benefit set for Aug. 17

The Diamonds & Denim 2017 Gala, benefiting Yampa Valley Medical Center's Emergency and Trauma Services Department, will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Steamboat Grand.

The event will include cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing at 8:30 p.m.

Entertainment will be provided by Exile, sponsored by the Bensler and Dacus families, and Belen DeLeon, 9News meteorologist, will serve as emcee.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Ellen Campbell at 970-871-2515 or ellen.campbell@yvmc.org.

Steamboat resident earns honors at University of Kansas

Caroline Wheeler, of Steamboat Springs, was recently named to the spring 2017 honor roll at the University of Kansas, where she is a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Some schools within the university honor the top 10 percent of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Residents urged to use caution with agricultural burning

With the arrival of summer, agricultural burning is becoming more prevalent, and local officials, including the Routt County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and North Routt, Oak Creek, West Routt, and Yampa Fire Protection Districts, ask local residents to follow proper burning procedures.

Prior to starting any agricultural burning, property owners are asked to contact the Routt County Communications Center at 970-879-1110 and provide the following information: location, size of area to be burned, start/finish time, material to be burned and property ownership.

Routt County open burn permit information can be found at co.routt.co.us/documentcenter/view/130. Permits are required for any open burn — not agricultural burn — in Routt County.

Local residents are also encouraged to observe the following recommendations for agricultural and ditch burning.

Know the predicted weather conditions for your burn day — erratic winds can quickly push a fire out of control in dry fuels.

Don't burn on windy days.

Notify neighbors.

Have a shovel and water to extinguish the fire.

Clear and remove debris down to bare soil around power poles and state right-of-way fences to keep fire from damaging these structures.

Dig a fire line where the fire should stop if vegetation is continuous and will carry the fire beyond the planned burn area.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Routt County United Way launches volunteer network

Routt County United Way has announced the start of its new volunteer network, Get Involved Routt County.

This innovative resource will serve as a one-stop interactive hub for both volunteers and nonprofits. Volunteers can easily access volunteer opportunities from various organizations in Routt County by visiting volunteer.routtcountyunitedway.org and completing a short profile.

According to United Way officials, Get Involved Routt County is a game-changer for the community's volunteer network, making it easier for nonprofits to fill their needs and for active citizens to get involved and give back to their community.

Visit volunteer.routtcountyunitedway.org for more information.