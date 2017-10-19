Steamboat briefs: Parks and Rec seeks input about West Lincoln Park concept

The city of Steamboat Springs Parks and Community Services Department is seeking public input on the $150,000 improvement plan for West Lincoln Park during the upcoming Parks and Recreation Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Due to concerns about safety, outdated and underutilized play features, accessibility and structural concerns of the Yampa River Queen, city staff is seeking to confirm how the community would like to see improvements made to the park. The Yampa River Queen is a riverboat playground feature that was installed at the park on Lincoln Avenue west of downtown in the late 1980s.

As part of the 2017 budget, City Council approved $150,000 to construct a new picnic pavilion and playground. Park design and potential features must meet specific requirements including low maintenance, resistant to vandals and ADA accessible.

A concept merging the goals of this public park with the shared vision of the Creative Arts District, located steps from the site, is being considered. Additionally, children, age 2 to 12, voted on their preferred playground amenities based on a selection of standard features within the industry.

Once a scope is determined for the type of shelter and playground amenities the public desires, staff will work on next steps to complete the project within budget. Due to city contracting requirements, the project must go out to competitive bid, and staff anticipates the need to request carrying this approved funding over and expects to complete the project in 2018.

Bon Voyage party planned for longtime Extension agent

Recommended Stories For You

The staff at the Colorado State University Extension office invites the community to attend a "Bon Voyage" party from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the commissioners hearing room to honor longtime employee Karen Massey.

Massey is retiring from her position as Extension director and family and consumer science Extension agent after 12 years working in Steamboat Springs. Massey will continue to call Steamboat Springs home, but plans to spend a large part of the year sailing in the Caribbean with her husband, Dean.

Hunters reminded fire danger exists, campfires need to be out

Despite snow at higher elevations and cooler overall temperatures, National Forest visitors and, particularly, hunters, are advised to use caution when building and maintaining campfires.

Always make sure that campfires are thoroughly extinguished before leaving a fire unattended. This is effectively done by stirring coals and other burned materials with water until cool. Even if your fire is a relatively small warming fire, the fire should be dead out before you leave the site.

Two recent, small wildfires on the Routt National Forest were escaped campfires that were not fully extinguished and required the attention of Forest Service fire crews.

Should warm, dry or windy conditions align with receptive fuels, the potential for wildfires exists, even though this time of year is not typically prime wildfire season.

Additional fire safety messages from the U.S. Forest Service to Forest recreationists are below. Hunters, campers, and other public land users need to follow basic fire safety rules.

• Scrape dead grass and forest materials from your campfire site.

• Keep campfire small and under control; make it only as big as needed.

• Keep a shovel and a water container nearby to douse escaped embers.

• Do not park vehicles in tall, dry grass, since hot tailpipes can cause fine fuels to catch on fire.

• Remember that any ignition — cigarettes, campfires, gunfire, vehicles — could be the cause of a wildland fire, as grass and other vegetation is dry and extremely flammable.

• Always follow current fire restrictions.

• Fireworks are not allowed on federal lands.

To report a wildland fire, call Routt National Forest, Craig Dispatch Center at 970-826-5037.

Yellow fever vaccine for travel temporarily unavailable

The yellow fever vaccine, which is recommended or required for travel to some areas of South America and Africa, is temporarily unavailable in Routt and Moffat counties. Due to a nationwide shortage, only a limited number of sites are providing the vaccine. To see a list of yellow fever vaccine providers in Colorado, go to colorado.gov/cdphe/international-travel.

It's recommended individuals planning travel abroad make an appointment for a travel health consult and receive any needed vaccinations at least one month prior to travel. For more information, call Northwest Colorado Health's travel clinic at 970-871-7336.

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center seeks volunteers

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center is seeking caring people to join its volunteer team. Openings are available in the following programs: Day surgery support, front desk at the Outpatient Pavilion and the music program. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or who would like more information should contact Volunteer Services at 970-870-1146 or email at pam.bosch@uchealth.org.

Bulgarian film set to screen at Chief Theater on Wednesday

Bud Werner Memorial Library's free foreign film series continues with Bulgarian directors Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov's award-winning drama, "Glory," screening at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the Chief Theater.

Tsanko Petrov, a railroad worker, finds millions of leva on the train tracks. He decides to turn the money over to the police, for which the state rewards him with a new wristwatch that soon stops working. Meanwhile, Julia Staikova, head of the PR department of the Ministry of Transport, loses Petrov's old watch, a family relic. Here starts his desperate struggle to recover both his old watch and his dignity.

The film screens in Bulgarian with English subtitles. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Local museum creates railroad display at Depot Arts Center

To help celebrate the Creative Caboose Renovation project, the Tread of Pioneers Museum presents a "Cows, Coal, and Commerce: 109 Years of the Moffat Railroad in Steamboat Springs" exhibit at the historic Depot Arts Center, home of the Steamboat Springs Arts Council, 1001 13th St.

Utilizing historic photographs, personal accounts and artifacts, the exhibit outlines the significant impacts of the railroad's arrival in Steamboat Springs. Learn about the birth of the Moffat Road and the man behind its success, shipping livestock, mining coal and the excitement and enterprise the railroad created in this budding frontier community.

The display opened Oct. 6 and will run through Oct. 28.