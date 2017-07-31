Steamboat briefs: Nominations for annual Navigator Awards end Tuesday | SteamboatToday.com

Nominations for annual Navigator Awards end Tuesday

The final day to submit a nomination for the 2017 Navigator Awards, which honor Steamboat Springs' outstanding business, business leader and young professional of the year, is Tuesday.

This year, a fourth award has been added — Service Excellence professional of the year, which will honor a front line service professional — and the awards celebration, which is slated for Sept. 8, will be held at a new venue, the Champagne Room at the top of the Gondola.

The awards are presented by Steamboat Today and the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association.

Any Steamboat Chamber member in good standing is eligible for the Business of the Year award. Business owners or general managers employed by Steamboat Chamber members are eligible for the Business Person of the Year award, and the Young Professional of the Year award is open to any young business leader in the Steamboat Springs community or surrounding area. The new Service Excellence professional of the year is open to any front-line service professional employed by a chamber business.

Navigator Awards criteria include the following.

Is actively involved in community projects that enrich the Steamboat Springs economy and community.

Fosters a work atmosphere which encourages and supports employee development.

Possesses a progressive management philosophy.

Exhibits leadership among Steamboat businesses.

Demonstrates positive support of business community.

Goes above and beyond the call of duty to provide service excellence.

To nominate an individual or business, visit navigatorawards.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Chamber seeks applicants for Leadership Steamboat

Applications are now being accepted for the 2017-18 Leadership Steamboat class. The leadership training program, which has been facilitated by the Steamboat Springs Chamber and Resort Association since 1992, is focused on developing leaders in business and community service.

Twenty-five students will be selected to learn more about the community through field trips and forums designed around the basic elements of the local economy and politics.

For more information or to apply, visit steamboatchamber.com/live-work/chamber-membership/programs-events/leadership-steamboat. The application deadline is Sept. 1. Email kara@steamboatchamber.com or call 970-875-7002 for more information.

Sundance Grand Jury winner to screen in Steamboat

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free preview of the new documentary film "Last Men in Aleppo" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Library Hall. Winner of the Grand Jury Documentary prize at the Sundance Film Festival, Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad presents a searing example of boots-on-the-ground reporting following the efforts of the internationally recognized White Helmets, an organization comprised of ordinary citizens who are the first to rush toward military strikes and attacks in the hope of saving lives.

After five years of war in Syria, the remaining citizens of Aleppo are getting ready for a siege. Through the eyes of volunteer rescue workers, the film allows viewers to experience the daily life, death and struggle in the streets, where they are fighting for sanity in a city where war has become the norm.

Incorporating moments of heart-pounding suspense and improbable beauty, the documentary draws us into the lives of three of the White Helmet founders as they grapple with the chaos around them and struggle with an ever-present dilemma: Do they flee or stay and fight for their country. This special community screening is part of the library's collaboration with POV, PBS' award-winning nonfiction film series. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.