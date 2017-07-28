Steamboat briefs: More than 12,000 visitors expected in town Saturday | SteamboatToday.com

Approximately 12,600 visitors are expected in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association's lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 88 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 91 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 77 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 90 percent full.

Lodging is expected to decrease to 8,500 visitors by Wednesday.

The chamber's lodging barometer is based on survey data from local lodging properties. Its primary function is to help businesses determine staffing levels during the winter and summer tourism seasons. Actual lodging occupancy levels tend to increase from the forecast levels as a result of last-minute bookings.

Petis Law Foundation to host annual pig roast Saturday

The Petis Law Community Impact Foundation will host its annual pig roast at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Fox Farms, 26575 Routt County Road 33A, and will feature a roasted pig and side dishes prepared by the executive chef for Cloverdale Restaurant, Patrick Ayres, and his sous-chef, Brian Sites. Local band 80 Grit will be performing.

Cost of the dinner, which includes food and beverages is $35, and children age 5 and younger eat for free.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the Petis Law Community Impact Foundation, which is committed to leaving the community in a better place.. PLCIF was created by Petis Law in May of 2016 and awarded $10,000 to local nonprofits in its first year.

For tickets, order online at tinyurl.com/plcif2017.

New program helps modest to lower-income residents

Modest to lower-income residents in Routt County who are in need of first-step home energy efficiency measures are encouraged to apply for a free Energy Efficiency Jump Start through a new program with the nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council.

The program is open to residents who are living in drafty or energy-inefficient homes and provides starter services, such as a furnace tune-up, programmable thermostats, hot water heater wrap and energy-saving LED bulbs.

Homeowners also receive a free residential energy assessment and coaching toward energy savings and lower utility bills.

Energy Efficiency Jump Starts are available for a limited number of residents on a first-come, first-served basis. To be eligible, applicants must earn less than 80 percent of the area median income, which equates to $44,480 before taxes for one person and $50,800 for two. Income will be verified via tax return documents.

Initial funding for the local program was made possible through Operation Round Up and the United Methodist Church Foundation. More funders are welcomed.

To apply, call YVSC at 970-871-9299, Ext. 104, or email suzie@yvsc.org.