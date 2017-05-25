Steamboat briefs: Lodging barometer predicts about 9K visitors Saturday | SteamboatToday.com

Steamboat Springs' population is expected to increase by about 9,000 Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association's lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 57 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 69 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 85 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 44 percent full.

Lodging is expected to dip to 3,600 visitors by Wednesday.

The chamber's lodging barometer is based on survey data from local lodging properties. Its primary function is to help businesses determine staffing levels during the winter and summer tourism seasons. Actual lodging occupancy levels tend to increase from the forecast levels as a result of last-minute bookings.

Memorial Day event planned at Steamboat cemetery

A Memorial Day commemoration, sponsored by American Legion Post 44 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4264, will be held at 10:55 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Steamboat Springs Cemetery. The ceremony will include the Riderless Horse, the laying of the wreath, the lowering of the flag to half-mast and the changing of the guard. During the event, several notable World War I veterans who are buried in the cemetery will be honored, including Stanley Dismuke, Claude Luekens, Marshal Nay, James Noyce and Guy Utter. The public is invited to attend.

Memorial Day weekend DUI enforcement begins Friday

The Heat Is On DUI enforcement campaign will return for Memorial Day weekend as Coloradans celebrate the unofficial start of summer. Ninety-six law enforcement agencies are participating statewide.

The heightened enforcement is a collaborative effort conducted by the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement statewide. The increased enforcement starts Friday and ends on Tuesday, May 30.

Last year, 372 impaired drivers were arrested for DUI during the Memorial Day enforcement period, and one person was killed due to an alcohol-related crash on the holiday.

"As we enter the warmer summer months, CDOT hopes fewer people will drive impaired and, instead, plan ahead whenever drinking alcohol," said Darrell Lingk, director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. "The number of DUI arrests we saw last year underscores the importance of the enforcement periods. Unfortunately, people continue to risk their lives and the lives of others on the road by driving impaired."

In a new report by NoDUIColorado, Colorado drivers convicted of a first-time DUI can, on average, expect to spend a minimum of 170 hours dealing with the consequences. That's the equivalent of more than a month of full-time employment.

Senior program takes off to Wings Over The Rockies

As part of its senior programs, the city of Steamboat Springs Parks and Community Services Department is sponsoring a trip for seniors 55 and older to Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum on Wednesday, May 31.

After an introduction and viewing of an eight-minute film highlighting Colorado's aviation endeavors, a museum docent will lead the group on a walking tour of the museum. After the tour, the group may stay at the museum and are free to explore on their own.

Tickets are $30 and include transportation, admission and the guided tour. Reservations must be made Friday by calling 970-879-4300. Visit steamboatsprings.net/seniors for more information.