Steamboat briefs: Local downtown improvement projects winding down

The city of Steamboat Springs has issued an update on several projects that are underway in downtown Steamboat Springs and along U.S. Highway 40.

Oak Street between 11th and 12th streets was closed for approximately a month and reopened to traffic last week.

With the majority of the work complete in this section, crews will perform additional hydro-seeding and miscellaneous punch list items during the coming week.

On Yampa Street, crews continue to wind down work on the project, and this past week completed a new concrete sidewalk at the intersection of Sixth and Yampa streets and at the corner of 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Crews began work to replace concrete where old utility poles used to be in the Howelsen Place snowmelt area in front of Carl's Tavern.

All asphalt patching and road-striping work is complete for the year, and the parking lot at Ninth Street between the Ambulance Barn and Backdoor Sports reopened with a new traffic pattern.

This week, crews will reconstruct the sidewalk and ramps at the Ninth and Yampa streets next to the police station as well as begin to replace concrete at an old utility pole near Scratch and the Residences of Old Town.

Yampa Valley Electric will continue installation of street lights. The overhead festival lighting system will also be extended to the 10th Street block.

All businesses will remain accessible at all times, and the work for Phase Two of the Yampa Street improvement project is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.

Roadway closures of Ski Town Way between Trafalgar Drive and Emerald Park Way are in effect and will continue this week.

Through access circulation is not available along Ski Town Way. Access to the Hampton Inn is available via the now-paved Emerald Park Way, and access to the building at 625 S. Lincoln is via the open construction zone from Trafalgar Drive.

Crews will continue to work on rebuilding the road section of Ski Town Way between Emerald Park Way and Trafalgar Drive.

Work will continue along all stretches of the roadway including sidewalk, curb/gutter and grading.

Access to all businesses will be kept open throughout construction, and detour signs direct motorists accordingly.

LiftUp of Routt County slated to distribute coats this week

LiftUp of Routt County will be distributing coats to those in need from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27 at Heart of Steamboat Church, formerly called United Methodist Church, at 736 Oak St. in Steamboat Springs.

Those who are picking up coats are asked to bring a form of identification.

Applications being accepted for Yampa Arts and Craft Fair

The 37th annual Yampa Arts and Craft Fair, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at the South Routt Elementary School, is now accepting applications for artists and crafters.

There is a booth space fee of $14 and proceeds help to sponsor community service and charity work.

The sponsor of the fair is the nonprofit Edith Chapter #61, Order of the Eastern Star.

Booth numbers are limited by space, so artists are encouraged to apply early. For more information and to obtain an application, call Nita at 970-638-0452.

Join book club discussions for One Book Steamboat

Bud Werner Memorial Library will presents three One Book Steamboat community conversations about "The Legend of Colton H. Bryant" by Alexandra Fuller, a contemporary nonfiction story of the American West and its landscape, resources, social challenges and rewards during the latest oil boom.

These facilitated book club discussions convene at noon Monday, Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 in the library's conference room.

The library has extra copies of the book available so it is readily available for everyone to read it and participate in the community conversations.

Sign up for a book discussion at the library circulation desk, by phone at 970-879-0240 or online at steamboatlibrary.org.