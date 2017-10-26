Steamboat briefs: Halloween DUI enforcement effort set to begin Friday

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and law enforcement agencies throughout the state will increase DUI enforcement beginning Friday through Nov 1. The "Heat Is On" enforcement aims to eliminate impaired driving-related injuries and fatalities over Halloween weekend and could include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to DUI enforcement.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 45 percent of all traffic fatalities on Halloween between 2011 and 2015 involved a drunk driving-related crash, while 23 percent of all pedestrian fatalities on Halloween involved a drunk driver.

"Thousands of children and families will be out and about trick-or-treating and enjoying fall festivities this Halloween," said Darrell Lingk, director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT, in a news release. "We are dedicated to keeping them, and all Coloradans, safe from impaired drivers, and we have zero tolerance for those who choose to drive impaired, risking their lives and others".

This year's enforcement campaign includes 113 law enforcement agencies across the state. Last year's Halloween DUI enforcement resulted in 296 DUI arrests.

Skating club to host Halloween costume party at ice arena

The Steamboat Skating Club will host its second annual Halloween Skate-A-Thon costume party from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at Howelsen Ice Arena. The cost is $10 per skater or $25 for family, and the price includes skate rentals. The event will also include a silent auction, featuring BAP merchandise, massages, personal training, a yoga membership and gift cards, concessions and a bake sale.

Recommended Stories For You

All proceeds benefit the Steamboat Skating Club to help secure four critical needs for the club: the purchase of equipment, particularly new skates for the Learn to Skate students; scholarship funds for low-income children who want to participate in skating sessions; the purchase of ice time for the spring theatrical production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and funding for a free introductory session to skating for over 65 children living in Steamboat Springs.

Tickets available for purchase to dueling pianos fundraiser

The Duel, a dueling pianos show, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Ghost Ranch Saloon in downtown Steamboat Springs. The event, which includes appetizers, an open bar, a live auction and performances by Killer Keyz, is a fundraiser for Mountain Village Montessori Charter School. Tickets are $75 per person and available at mvmcs.org or All That, 601 Lincoln Ave.