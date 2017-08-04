Steamboat briefs: Education Fund seeks applicants for board, grants commission | SteamboatToday.com

The Steamboat Springs Education Fund, an independent organization charged with administering and distributing the proceeds from a voter-approved half-cent sales tax to benefit K-12 education and improve academic achievement in Routt County, is seeking applicants to fill open positions on its board of directors and grants commission. Each group meets approximately once per month during the school year.

Last year, the Education Fund contributed more than $3.3 million to local schools, providing funding for additional teachers, curriculum, technology and instructional coaches, as well as supporting school-based programs such as the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps Science School and Yampatika.

More information about the Education Fund and applications for the open positions are available at steamboateducationfund.org. Applications are due Sept. 1. Specific questions may be emailed to educationfundboard@gmail.com.

Hayden plans to conduct aerial mosquito spraying

The town of Hayden is planning to aerially spray for mosquitos during the evening hours on Wednesday, Aug. 9 or Thursday, Aug. 10. All sprayings are contingent upon wind and weather conditions. Call Town Hall at 970-276-3741 for more information.

Fall registration at Colorado Mountain College begins

Registration for the fall semester is now underway at all Colorado Mountain College locations and online. Classes begin the week of Aug. 28.

Colorado Mountain College has campuses or centers in Aspen, Breckenridge, Buena Vista, Carbondale, Dillon, Vail Valley at Edwards, Glenwood Springs, Leadville, Rifle, Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs and Steamboat Springs. The college also offers classes in Parachute and Salida, as well as online.

Recommended Stories For You

Fall class schedules are available at local campuses and at coloradomtn.edu/classes. For registration, go to coloradomtn.edu/register or visit any CMC campus. Call 800-621-8559 or local campuses for more information.

Deadline for crane festival photo contest approaches

The deadline for the 2017 Yampa Valley Crane Festival Photo Contest is Aug. 13. Photographers of all ages are invited to submit photographs of sandhill cranes by email to cranefestphoto@gmail.com. Two submissions per person are allowed.

Photographers must indicate their entry category: professional, amateur or youth (younger than 18). Along with each photo, the entrant must include the photographer's name, age (if under 18), phone number, location of photo, date it was taken and a title for the image.

Photos submitted to the photo contest must be taken in the Yampa Valley between Sept. 1, 2016, and Aug. 13.

Winners will be announced and prizes will be awarded at the Yampa Valley Crane Festival, which takes place Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 in Steamboat Springs and Hayden. Complete photo contest rules, rights, guidelines and submission instructions can be found at coloradocranes.org.

Libraries in South Routt offer free eclipse glasses

South Routt Library District has been provided with free eclipse glasses thanks to a grant from NASA, the Space Science Institute and other partners. The glasses will be given out on a first come-first served basis at the Oak Creek Library, 227 Dodge Ave., and the Yampa Library, 116 Main St., free of charge.

In addition, there will be an eclipse-watching get-togethers at the Oak Creek and Yampa libraries from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21. The events are open to the community.

The partial eclipse will begin at 10:20 a.m. and end at 1:10 p.m. The maximum partial eclipse is scheduled to be at 11:43 a.m. To view the partial eclipse, people must have eye protection.

Community Ag Alliance to accept food orders locally

Buy local food and products online at communityagalliance.org, then click on "Shop the CAA Marketplace" tab.

Locally grown fresh produce, meat, eggs, jelly, sauces, granola and more are available.

Order online from noon Monday through noon Thursday. Orders may be picked up Friday afternoons at CAA offices in downtown Steamboat Springs.

For more information, call 970-879-4370.

Farm storage facility loans available through USDA

The USDA Colorado Farm Service Agency has Farm Storage Facility Loans available to area farmers and ranchers.

The Farm Service Agency offers low-interest loans to grain producers to build new or upgrade existing storage facilities and permanent drying and handling equipment. Loan opportunities include, but are not limited to the following.

New conventional-type cribs or bins, oxygen-limiting and other upright silo-type structures and flat-type storage structures designed for whole grain storage.

Perforated floors, safety equipment, quality improvement equipment, electrical equipment and concrete components considered essential for a fully functional storage facility.

Farm storage facility loans must be approved before to site preparation, equipment purchase or construction and must be secured by a promissory note and security agreement. The new maximum principal loan amount is $500,000. Participants are required to provide a down payment of 15 percent, with CCC providing a loan for the remaining 85 percent of the net cost of the eligible storage facility and permanent drying and handling equipment.

Additional security is required for poured-cement open-bunker silos, renewable biomass facilities, cold storage facilities, hay barns and for all loans exceeding $50,000. New loan terms of seven, 10 or 12 years are available depending on the amount of the loan. Interest rates for each term rate may be different and are based on the rate that CCC borrows from the Treasury Department.

For more information, stop by the local FSA office or visit fsa.usda.gov.

Program for area mothers using debit-style eWIC card

The Colorado Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children has switched from paper checks to a debit-style eWIC card. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support and supplemental nutritious foods to pregnant women, mothers and children who qualify. Allocations for WIC-approved foods are added to participants' eWIC cards. WIC is offered at Northwest Colorado Health in Steamboat Springs and Craig. Visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wic or call 970-871-7677 for more information.

Steamboat Art Museum in search of store volunteers

Steamboat Art Museum is looking for volunteers to assist in greeting visitors, assisting in special events or working in the museum's store.

Shifts are 3 1/2 hours, one day per week Tuesdays through Saturdays during the summer and winter exhibits.

Perks include getting to enjoy the fabulous art exhibits, meeting exhibiting artists at exhibit openings, free admission to all Saturday lectures during exhibit opening and meeting visitors from all across the country and world.

Those interested in volunteering may call Dottie at 970-870-1755 or email sam@steamboatartmuseum.org.