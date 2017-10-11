Steamboat briefs: Economic Summit focuses on thriving in changing economy

The annual Economic Summit, produced by the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association and the Economic Development Council, will take place at Colorado Mountain College on Friday, Oct. 20.

The event will explore how to adjust business strategies to changing demographics and markets, changes in business culture to recruit and retain employees and how changes are influencing peers and the community.

"In today's fast-changing business environment, it is more important than ever to adjust your business strategies," said John Bristol, the Chamber's economic development director, in a news release. "This year's summit will provide practical and thought-provoking content on key topics so that we can all thrive in our changing economy."

Kicking off at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and networking, the day will include an impressive speaker lineup featuring Sam Chapman with the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, James DeFrancia with Lowe Enterprises, Jessica Valand with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Cailin O'Brien-Feeney with the Outdoor Industry Association and Todd Conklin with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, among others.

Brunch will be prepared and served in the campus dining hall.

The Economic Summit will conclude with a keynote address from Bill Butler, CEO of Corporex. Butler provides strategic direction and is chairman of the investment committee for Corporex Capital, a one-man construction shop he grew into a diverse real estate company with assets over $1 billion.

Tickets for the Economic Summit are $45 for Chamber members, $55 for non-members and include coffee and brunch. Online registration and more information can be found at steamboatchamber.com/ecosummit.

Forum to focus on Steamboat school ballot issues 6 p.m. Thursday

A public forum on upcoming school-related ballot questions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Steamboat Springs High School commons area. There will be a presentation about the school bond and mill levy by Superintendent Brad Meeks and Director of Finance Mark Rydberg, followed by questions from the audience. School board candidates will also answer questions from the moderator then take questions from the audience.

The forum is hosted by Steamboat Springs High School Parent Information Committee, the Steamboat Springs Middle School Parent Information Committee and CC4E — the Community Committee for Education.

Bonner appointed to Electronic Recording Technology Board

Kim Bonner, Routt County clerk and recorder, has been appointed to the Electronic Recording Technology Board by Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

Last year, Gov. John Hickenlooper signed Senate Bill 16-115, which provides a funding mechanism to modernize the electronic recording technology that resides in the offices of Colorado's 64 county clerks and recorders. An additional surcharge of $2 per recorded document was approved in the bill for a five-year period and is deposited into a technology fund in the State Treasury to be used to fund grants approved by the ERTB.

"The Electronic Recording Technology Board serves a crucial role in the growth of the Colorado economy," Williams stated in Bonner's appointment letter. "Replacing and upgrading existing technology in Colorado counties will allow county recording offices to provide enhanced customer service while operating at peak efficiency. The board will determine the county prioritization and funding mechanism and levels, create technology and process requirements and establish governance and strategy for sustained success."