Steamboat briefs: Dogtoberfest slated to celebrate Steamboat Digs Dogs’ 1st

Steamboat Digs Dogs is hosting Dogtoberfest at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Steamboat Brauhaus, 2500 Village Drive. The event honors all Steamboat dogs and is being held to celebrate Steamboat Digs Dogs' first year and raise funds for the organization.

Steamboat Brauhaus will donated a portion of the evening's proceeds to Steamboat Digs Dogs. Money will be used to buy poop bag dispensers and compostable bags and help fund Rita Valentine Park dog park improvements and a new "Dog Ambassador" program to monitor off-leash areas.

The fundraiser is open to the public.

LiftUp of Routt County hosts coat drive through 6 p.m. Friday

LiftUp of Routt County will be distributing coats to those in need from noon to 6 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 27 at Heart of Steamboat Church, formerly called United Methodist Church, at 736 Oak St. in Steamboat Springs. Those who are picking up coats are asked to bring a form of identification.

Tickets available for dueling pianos fundraiser at local saloon

Recommended Stories For You

The Duel, a dueling pianos show, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at the Ghost Ranch Saloon in downtown Steamboat Springs. The event, which includes appetizers, an open bar, a live auction and performances by Killer Keyz, is a fundraiser for Mountain Village Montessori Charter School. Tickets are $75 per person and available at mvmcs.org or All That, 601 Lincoln Ave.

Trail fund's Local's Challenge exceeds $5K fundraising goal

The Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund exceeded its $5,000 Local's Favorite Matching Challenge and raised $6,090 toward the permanent maintenance of non-motorized local trails in Routt and Moffat counties. The fund raised $9,735.25 during the challenge, but only donations from new donors were matched. The matching amount was provided by an anonymous donor.

In notifying the donor of the final fundraising totals, the donor stated they would match dollar for dollar all the new donations made during the fall challenge, which resulted in a match of $6,090.

Learn more about the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund at yvcf.org.