Steamboat briefs: Crosho Lake closed for dam repair for up to 8 weeks | SteamboatToday.com

Both Crosho Lake and its adjacent dispersed campground in the Little Flat Tops Range in Routt National Forest is closed for dam repair.

Temporary closures are expected to be in effect at least eight weeks and could possibly last through the fall. Nearly a mile of nearby forest roads are also affected by the area closure.

The closures are necessary to repair the leaking valve and outlet pipe on the dam, which is located approximately 7 miles west of Yampa. A closure order to accommodate repair work is on the books through Dec. 1, however, it is not anticipated the work will take that long.

In addition to the lake and dispersed campground, nearby Forest Roads 930.2b, 930.2c and 930.2d are temporarily closed.

The contractor will be lowering the water level in the reservoir to gain access to the pipe, both on the reservoir side and dam side. Closure of the entire lake is due to low water levels and exposure of the lake bed, which could result in resource damage and public safety issues.

Heavy equipment will be staged and working in and around the dispersed campsites.

Call the Yampa Ranger District at 970-638-4516 or visit fs.usda.gov/mbr for more information.

Local library scheduled to host live Shakespeare on lawn

Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs presents The Great American Laughing Stock Company performing William Shakespeare's "The Merchant of Venice" at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 on the library lawn. This is part of the free Piknik Theatre Festival, and audiences at this live theater event are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, blanket and their own seating. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado tackle 2A Trails

Approximately 70 volunteers from Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado will be in the Dry Lake area assisting with a 2A Trails project this weekend. The group will be working on one of the short loop trails near the Dry Lake campground and staging area.

This VOC weekend is a family camping weekend, and Yampatika is providing environmental education opportunities for younger members of some of the families. Due to the VOC work in the area, the Dry Lake campground and parking lot will be closed from this afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Public parking is available along the road in the vicinity of these facilities.

This is a city of Steamboat Springs 2A project, which is funded by the accommodations tax. In November 2013, the voters of Steamboat Springs approved a portion of the municipal accommodations tax to develop trails. Through the next 10 years, there will be a $5.1 million investment made in Steamboat's trail infrastructure.

Individuals looking to invest in the maintenance of local trails can contribute to the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund, administered by the Yampa Valley Community Foundation. Visit yvcf.org/trails for more information.

Bravo! Vail, Strings directors perform together at Strings

Strings Music Festival's orchestra season draws to a close at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, with the season orchestra finale.

Anne-Marie McDermott, music director of Bravo! Vail, joins the orchestra for this special concert. Her participation in this performance with Strings' Music Director Michael Sachs is the first-ever collaboration between the two music festivals.

The finale also features Vijay Gupta, of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, as soloist in Arvo Pärts' beautifully atmospheric "Fratres." The evening continues with Shostakovich's "Piano Concerto No. 1," featuring McDermott and Sachs.

The season concludes with Tchaikovsky's "Souveni de Florence," originally composed as a sextet, performed here in its version for a full string section.

Tickets are available at stringsmusicfestival.com or by calling 970-879-5056.

LiftUp produce drive takes place Saturday at City Market

LiftUp of Routt County will conduct a produce drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at City Market in Steamboat Springs. Local residents are asked to buy some extra produce and donate it to Routt County residents in need.

Take precautions with bats, which may carry rabies

Rabies is a potentially deadly virus transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal. Some bats have tested positive for rabies in Northwest Colorado.

Take the following precautions to avoid exposure to potentially infected bats or other wild animals.

n Never touch a wild bat or any other wild animal.

n Teach children who find a bat to leave it alone and tell an adult.

n Keep your doors and windows covered with intact screens. Do not leave screenless doors or windows open in the evening.

n If you have bats in your house, call a professional trapper with experience removing bats from homes.

n Keep your pets up to date on rabies vaccines. Call your veterinarian if you are unsure of your pet's vaccination status.

n If you are exposed to a bat, if possible, safely collect the animal using a shovel (do not use your hands, even if you are wearing gloves) and contact the Routt County Department of Environmental Health at 970-870-5588.

n If you are bitten by a bat or awake to find a bat in the room where you are sleeping, contact your medical provider and Northwest Colorado at 970-879-1632.

Visit cdc.gov/rabies for more information.

Steamboat Wine Festival slated to return Wednesday

Tickets are now on sale for the 14th annual Steamboat Wine Festival, which will take place Wednesday, Aug. 9 to 13 featuring more than 20 different events throughout the weekend.

The five-day festival includes a variety of experiences on the mountain, includingsignature events, expert-led educational seminars and outdoor outings. Guests may purchase tickets and view the latest festival additions, schedules and more by visiting the festival website at steamboatwinefestival.com.

Parks, recreation department offers 3 senior trips

The city of Steamboat Springs' Parks and Community Services Department has three senior trips remaining in the program. These trips offer a wide variety of activities for anyone 55 or older and include the following.

n A Day in Denver on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Participants will ride to the Civic Center area of Denver, where they will have the opportunity to visit the Art Museum, History Museum, Capital Building and the Denver Library, where there will be a quilt show taking place. Participants will get to choose how they spend their day and lunch/admissions are not included. The bus leaves at 8 a.m., and the cost is $20.

n Colorado Rockies Baseball game Aug. 30. Participants will enjoy a day at Coors Field watching the Colorado Rockies take on the Detroit Tigers with family and friends. The bus leaves at 7:30 a.m. and the cost is $45.

n Blackhawk/Central City Casinos on Sept. 15. Participants will be dropped off and picked up at the Lodge Casino. The bus leaves at 8 a.m., and the cost is $20.

To register for any of the trips or for more information, call Maria at 970-871-7061.