Steamboat briefs: Community revitalization workshop to be held in Craig | SteamboatToday.com

Economic development departments for Routt, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties have partnered with Community Builders and the Colorado Department of Public Health to host a workshop focused on community revitalization.

The half-day workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Memorial Regional Hospital Conference Room in Craig. The discussion will bring community leaders, planners, developers and property owners together to explore potential paths to redevelopment through reuse of vacant sites and buildings.

For additional information about the event and to register, visit communitybuilders.org/how-we-help/training/craig-community-revitalization-workshop.

Library of Congress senior musicologist shares stories

Bud Werner Memorial Library and Strings Music Festival present a free musical talk with composer, conductor and Library of Congress senior musicologist Loras Schissel at 7 p.m. Thursday in Library Hall. Schissel will talk about orchestrating, musicology and music legend John Philip Sousa.

Schissel has traveled throughout the United States, Europe and Asia, conducting orchestras, bands and choral ensembles in a broad range of musical styles and varied programs. He has served as conductor of the Blossom Festival Band since 1998 and regularly conducts the Blossom Festival Orchestra. He led The Cleveland Orchestra's free concert on Public Square in 2009 and led the special 9/11 10th anniversary concert.

In 2008, Schissel made his debut with "Pershing's Own," the United States Army Band, on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. He has just completed his 20th season as founding music director of the Arlington-based Virginia Grand Military Band, an ensemble comprising current and former members of the four major U.S. service bands. In 2005, Schissel was elected to membership in the prestigious American Bandmasters Association.

As a composer and orchestrator, Schissel has created an extensive catalog of more than 500 works for orchestra, symphonic wind band and jazz ensemble. Schissel and John Philip Sousa IV, great-grandson of the composer, recently co-authored a book titled "The Stars and Stripes Forever."

Schissel is currently writing a study of the famed impresario Sergei Diaghilev. Visit steamboatlirary.org/events for more information.

Congregational Church in Hayden distributing food

Hayden Congregational Church Food Bank distributes free food to those in need.

For more information, call the church at 970-276-3510 or Pastor Jane at 970-757-0000 hayden-ucc@qwestoffice.net, or stop by the church, 202 E. Jefferson, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.