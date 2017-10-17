Steamboat briefs: Community Conversation event focuses on substance abuse

Colorado Health Institute will host a Community Conversation about substance abuse from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs. Community members are invited to attend and participate in a discussion about the need and availability of substance abuse prevention programs in the community. Food will be served. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP to snaps@coloradohealthinstitute.org.

Historic Routt County slated to host annual meeting Wednesday

Historic Routt County invites supporters and those interested in historic preservation to the nonprofit organization's annual meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Yampa. Patrick Ayers and Jeremy MacGray, of Cloverdale Restaurant, will be honored as recipients of Historic Routt County's Preservation Leadership Award.

The program will begin at Crossan's M & A Market, 101 Main St., and will conclude across the street at the historic Ladies Aid Hall. Dinner and beverages will be served. Attendees are asked to bring a potluck dessert item.

RSVP to emily@historicrouttcounty.org or 970-875-1305.

Routt County Democrats hold candidate meet and greet

Routt County Democrats have invited all Democratic Colorado House District 26 candidates to participate in an informative HD 26 Meet and Greet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Email routtdems@gmail.com or call 970-870-2896 for more information.

Registration underway for Steamboat Color Fun Run

Registration is now open for the fifth annual Steamboat Color Fun Run/Walk, which will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Registration and check-in will be at the Steamboat Christian Center, 821 Dougherty Road. Participants will have fun running or walking through five different color stations in the fields adjacent to SCC. Partial proceeds from the event will support the Steamboat Youth Hockey Association.

Registration on the day of the event opens at noon. To register in advance, visit steamboatevent.com and under the Event Snapshot column scroll down and click on "Color Run" highlighted in red.

The cost is $25 for adults, and $15 for youth high school age and younger.

Chief Players to feature Edgar Allan Poe readings Oct. 20, 21

The Chief Players will present "An Evening With Edgar Allan Poe" at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Chief Theater. This program will feature dramatic readings of eight Edgar Allan Poe poems and six abridged tales of mystery and suspense. Special visual and sound effects will enhance such Poe classics as "The Raven," "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Masque of the Red Death" and "The Pit and the Pendulum."

Originally produced by Hunger Artists Ensemble Theatre in 2004 at the Byers-Evans House in Denver, this show had a five-week, sold-out run for 10 years. The Chief Players will resurrect the show in Steamboat. This show is not recommended for small children. Tickets are $15 and are available at chieftheater.com or All That, 601 Lincoln Ave.

WZ Giving Circle donates over $21K to families in need

The WZ Giving Circle met Oct. 5 for its fall gathering, and collectively, the group donated $21,962 to eight organizations on behalf of a number of individuals and families in need.

The receiving organizations were the Oak Creek Police Department, Routt County Council on Aging, Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association, Integrated Community, First Impressions, LiftUp Routt County, Horizons Specialized Services and the Yampa Valley Autism Program.

The following are a few examples of grant requests that were fully or partially funded.

Routt County Council on Aging requested and received $2,000 to fund frozen meal delivery — 50 meals per month — to three homebound veterans and weekly transportation service to Steamboat Springs for three to four Hayden seniors for medical appointments.

Integrated Community requested and received $4,500 to replace a roof for a trailer home occupied by a single mother and five children, and Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association will apply $1,600 to provide access for a child of their program to train with STARS.

The WZ Giving Circle meets two times per year, in the spring and fall, to learn about the current needs of the community and make collective decisions about the most impactful place to grant their pooled funds. The WZ Giving Circle is committed to helping Routt County family and individuals who are in need.

This program is sponsored by the Yampa Valley Community Foundation. For more information or to join, visit yvcf.org/wz-giving-circle.

Local writers to gather for NaNoWriMo

Bud Werner Memorial Library and Off the Beaten Path Bookstore are sponsoring National Novel Writing Month for local writers who will embark on writing a 175-page — 50,000 word — novel during November. Prospective NaNoWriMo novelists are encouraged to gather for an informal, inspirational kickoff meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 in the library conference room.

During the month of November, Off the Beaten Path is hosting after-hours Friday night write-ins for NaNoWriMo novelists from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2, 9, 16, 28 and 30 to provide camaraderie, encouragement and quiet writing time. The library also offers writing and research resources and quiet spaces for NaNoWriMo novelists throughout the month.

Interested novelists should visit the official NaNoWriMo website at nanowrimo.org to learn more and sign up, and visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more about local NaNoWriMo events and support.

Downtown BID seeks board members

The Downtown Business Improvement District — BID — is seeking candidates to serve on its 2018 operations board. These five to seven members will assist in building the program and will work to plan and budget for the Downtown Business Improvement District.

The Downtown Improvement District includes all property from Third to 13th streets and from Yampa to Oak streets. Candidates must be a business or property owner or represent a business or property owner within the district. Candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives within the district are encouraged to apply.

Selected members will be required to attend a one and a half hour monthly board meetings and lead working groups. The average monthly time commitment will be approximately five to 10 hours.

This commitment is for a one-year period before passage of the BID ballot issue. When the BID is passed, a new board will be selected.

Interested parties should send a letter of interest to info@mainstreetsteamboat.com or call Lisa Popovich at 970-367-7060. Deadline for inquiries is Oct. 25.