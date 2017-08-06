Steamboat briefs: City officials offer update about construction efforts | SteamboatToday.com

Work began on the Yampa River Core Trail beginning at Little Toots Park and is continuing toward the Ambulance Barn. Crews installed a new water quality unit at the intersection of 11th and Yampa streets and continued prepping the 10th Street bulbout.

Yampa Street construction efforts for the upcoming week include the following.

• The Yampa River Core Trail work will continue, resulting in intermittent closures of sections of the trail.

• Crews will continue work at the corner of 10th and Yampa streets, finishing the bulbout and restriping the 10th street parking lot.

Two areas outside of travel ways between 10th and 12th streets will continued to be fenced off for construction staging purposes.

The public parking lots at Ninth and 10th Streets will remain open throughout the construction, and pedestrians will be safely routed around the work zones

Efforts on Oak Street are generally completed until September, when crews may return to complete sidewalk work between 11th and 12th streets. For the remainder of August, efforts will focus on hydroseeding, sod placement, clean up and miscellaneous final touches in select locations. No closures should be necessary.

As construction ramps up on the new access to Emerald Park, road closures will begin today as work occurs on the new roadway approach to the south of the Hampton Inn.

Access to the Hampton Inn will be limited to the northern approach. Detour signs will be placed to direct motorists accordingly.

Work this week will focus on preparation for the new roadway approach to the new railroad crossing, with asphalt milling and concrete removal.

During the project, United Companies and the city of Steamboat Springs will recycle 877 tons of existing asphalt and 84 tons of existing concrete, while incorporating 352 tons of new asphalt from recycled asphalt materials. The project hotline is 970-871-8243. Email emeraldparkaccess@united-gj.com for updates, notifications and further information.

Supreme Court journalist to speak at Seminars event

Seminars at Steamboat continues its 15th anniversary season of nonpartisan policy talks with award-winning Supreme Court journalist and lawyer Marcia Coyle, who will address "The Nation's Highest Court: On the Cusp of Change."

Coyle's talk begins at 5:30 p.m. today in the Strings Pavilion. Free tickets are distributed at 4:45 p.m., and doors open at the same time.

Coyle is the chief Washington correspondent for The National Law Journal, a national weekly newspaper that covers law and litigation.

A lawyer as well as a journalist, she has covered the U.S. Supreme Court for 28 years and is a regular contributor of Supreme Court analysis to PBS' The NewsHour. She is author of "The Roberts Court: The Struggle for the Constitution."

Before joining The National Law Journal, Coyle covered state and national government and politics for a Pennsylvania daily newspaper for more than a decade. She has written about the Supreme Court and other legal issues for such publications as Vogue, Ms. magazine and the New York Times Book Review, and she is a contributing author to "A Year in the Life of the U.S. Supreme Court."

She earned her bachelor's degree from Hood College, her master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and her law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law. Her reporting has garnered national journalism awards, including the George Polk Award for legal reporting, the Investigative Reporters and Editors Award for outstanding investigative reporting and the American Judicature Society's Toni House Journalism Award for a career body of work involving coverage of the nation's courts and justice system.

KUNC public radio will air a one-hour edited version of Coyle's Seminars talk at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at 88.5 FM. The broadcast will also be made available on SteamboatToday.com. Visit seminarsatsteamboat.org for more information.

Steamboat School Board to meet at 5:30 p.m today

The Steamboat Springs Board of Education will hold a business meeting at 5:30 p.m. today at the District Office, 325 Seventh Street.

Reports and communications will include information regarding the district's accommodations tax application, the Routt County treasurer's tax distribution letter and the Aug. 18 staff Welcome Back Benefits Fair and presentation.

The agenda and packet for the meeting are available at v3.boardbook.org/public/publichome.aspx?ak=1000692.

The Steamboat School District Board of Education meetings are available to watch live during the meetings, and all meetings recorded since Aug. 23 are also available to view on the district website.

CPW offers free entrance to state parks for Colorado Day

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will celebrate Colorado Day today by offering free entrance at all 41 state parks.

Free entrance at the state parks is an annual Colorado Day tradition. All other fees, including camping and reservations, will remain in effect. Visit cpw.state.co.us for more information.