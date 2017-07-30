Steamboat briefs: City offers update concerning local construction projects | SteamboatToday.com

Efforts are continuing on the north side of Yampa Street in front of the 10th and Yampa parking lot, with crews completing new concrete curb and gutter work, valley pan and slope grading work.

Crews also finished paving along 10th and 12th streets, including the intersection at 12th and Yampa streets.

Efforts for the coming week on Yampa Street include the following.

• Crews will focus on the Yampa River Core Trail, starting by Little Toots Park. The Core Trail will be partially closed during this time.

• Crews will continue work at the corner of 10th and Yampa streets, finishing up the bulb out and installing bollards in the 10th Street parking lot, as well as striping.

• Two areas outside of travel ways between 10th and 12th streets and at the corner of 12th and Yampa streets will remain fenced off for construction staging purposes.

• The public parking lots at Ninth and 10th streets will remain open throughout the construction work in these areas

On Oak Street, construction for the coming week and into the remainder of August will focus on efforts in the following areas.

• Hydroseeding, sod placement, clean up and miscellaneous final touches in select locations.

• Yampa Valley Electric Association is expected to install streetlights during the next few weeks.

• No closures should be necessary.

Seminars at Steamboat delves into U.S. economy

Seminars at Steamboat continues its 15th anniversary season of nonpartisan policy talks with economist Robert J. Gordon, who will address "Growth and the Economy: Where Is It Headed?"

Gordon's talk begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 in the Strings Pavilion. Free tickets will be distributed at 4:45 p.m., and doors open at the same time.

Gordon is one of the world's leading experts on inflation, unemployment and long-term economic growth. He is the Stanley G. Harris professor in the social sciences and a professor of economics at Northwestern University.

His recent work on the rise and fall of American economic growth and the widening of the U.S. income distribution have been cited widely. In 2016, he was named as one of Bloomberg's top 50 most influential people in the world. In 2013 he delivered a TED Talk titled "The Death of Innovation, the End of Growth," which has received more than a million views.

Gordon is author of "The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living Since the Civil War," which was published last year. He did his undergraduate work at Harvard and attended Oxford University on a Marshall Scholarship before earning his doctorate in 1967 at M.I.T.

Gordon is a distinguished fellow of the American Economic Association and a fellow of both the Econometric Society and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is an economic adviser to the Bureau of Economic Analysis and to the economic forecasting firm MacroAdvisers. He is also a member of the policy advisory panel of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

KUNC public radio will air a one-hour edited version of Gordon's Seminars talk at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at 88.5 FM. The broadcast will also be made available on SteamboatToday.com. Visit seminarsatsteamboat.org for more information.

Museum assistant internship available at local museum

The Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs is partnering with the Colorado Episcopal Service Corps to hire a museum assistant intern for an 11-month, 35-hour-per-week term of service from Aug. 20 to July 22, 2018.

The deadline for submitting an application is today

As the museum assistant, the intern will contribute to the inner workings of a local history museum by performing various duties to collect, preserve, exhibit, interpret and share the history and heritage of Steamboat Springs.

The intern will primarily assist the museum curator with various collection duties, including photographing, cataloging and packing/storing collection items; enhancing/upgrading exhibits; updating the collection database; and assisting with archive and research projects. The intern will also assist with public educational programming and events, front desk assistance, general administrative tasks and more.

The ideal Colorado ESC candidate will be 21 to 30 years old and Christian or curious and open to engaging with the Christian faith, though a person of any faith may apply.

For immediate inquiries about the position, contact Candice Bannister, Tread of Pioneers Museum executive director at 970-879 2214 or cbannister@treadofpioneers.org.