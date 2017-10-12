Steamboat briefs: Board members sought for Business Improvement District

The Downtown Business Improvement District, or BID, is seeking candidates to serve on its 2018 operations board. These five to seven members will assist in building the program and will work to plan and budget for the Downtown Business Improvement District.

The Downtown Improvement District includes all property from Third to 13th streets and from Yampa to Oak streets. Candidates must be a business or property owner or represent a business or property owner within the district. Candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives within the district are encouraged to apply.

Selected members will be required to attend a one and a half hour monthly board meetings and lead working groups. The average monthly time commitment will be approximately five to 10 hours.

This commitment is for a one-year period prior to the passage of the BID ballot issue. When the BID is passed, a new board will be selected.

Interested parties should send a letter of interest to info@mainstreetsteamboat.com or call Lisa Popovich at 970-367-7060. The deadline for inquiries is Oct. 25.

Application deadline today for Tread's Festival of Trees decorator

The Tread of Pioneers Museum's 23rd annual Festival of Trees will be held from Nov. 11 to 20 at the museum, and decorators are needed to transform the trees into magical works of art. Individuals, groups, clubs or business are invited to decorate a tree at the museum. Decorators only need provide the ornaments and other decorations for their tree; the museum provides the rest.

Decorators are reimbursed up to $100 for their expense, and the decorator's and sponsor's name will be displayed on each tree for the duration of the Festival, as well as at the final location for the holiday season selected by the sponsor. The trees are delivered to the sponsor's location on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

To become a tree decorator, contact Candice Bannister at 970-879-2214 or cbannister@treadofpioneers.org by Friday.

Documentary on world's busiest maternity hospital set to screen

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free preview of the new documentary film "Motherland" at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 in Library Hall. This film by Ramona Diaz won the 2017 Sundance World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Commanding Vision.

"Motherland" is an absorbingly intimate, vérité look at the busiest maternity hospital on the planet, in one of the world's most populous countries: the Philippines. Women share their stories with other mothers, their families, doctors and social workers.

This special community screening is part of the library's collaboration with POV, PBS' award-winning nonfiction film series. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.

Library to host "Grab Life by the Budget" workshop on Oct. 23

Josh Nowak, of Midlife Financial, will present a free workshop on budgeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Library Hall in Steamboat Springs. Nowak will discuss what a budget is and why having one is so important. He'll provide a budget worksheet and lead a discussion on building a personalized budget for individuals and families.

A light dinner will be offered from 5 to 5:30 p.m., and childcare will be provided based on need. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Oct. 22 to Ali at 970-879-5605 or office@routtcountyunitedway.org.

Routt County Democrats host meet and greet Wednesday

Routt County Democrats have invited all Democratic Colorado House District 26 candidates to participate in an informative HD 26 Meet and Greet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18. Email routtdems@gmail.com or call 970-870-2896 for more information.

Museum creates railroad display at Depot Arts Center

To help celebrate the Creative Caboose Renovation project, the Tread of Pioneers Museum presents a "Cows, Coal, and Commerce: 109 Years of the Moffat Railroad in Steamboat Springs" exhibit at the historic Depot Arts Center, home of the Steamboat Springs Arts Council, 1001 13th St.

Utilizing historic photographs, personal accounts and artifacts, the exhibit outlines the significant impacts of the railroad's arrival in Steamboat Springs. Learn about the birth of the Moffat Road and the man behind its success, shipping livestock, mining coal and the excitement and enterprise the railroad created in this budding frontier community.

The display opened on Oct. 6 and will run through Oct. 28.