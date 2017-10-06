Steamboat briefs: Award-winning film about vets, PTSD set to screen at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs presents a free preview of the new documentary film "Almost Sunrise" at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 in Library Hall. This film by Michael Collins and Marty Syjuco won the Moving Mountains Prize at the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride.

Moral injury may be the signature wound for this generation of veterans, but hope is on the horizon. In an attempt to put haunting combat experiences behind them, two friends embark on an epic 2,700-mile trek on foot across America, seeking redemption and healing as a way to close the moral chasm opened by war.

This special community screening is part of the library's collaboration with POV, PBS' award-winning nonfiction film series. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Registration now open for the annual Steamboat Nordic Camp

Steamboat Nordic Camp annual Cross-Country Ski Camp will be held Dec. 9 and 10 and is hosted by Lake Catamount Touring Center, Steamboat Ski Touring Center and Ski Haus.

In its 14th year of operation, the camp caters to cross-country ski enthusiasts of all levels. The camp includes top level coaching staff; one- and two-day options; all ability levels; excellent student-to-coach ratio; video analysis; new equipment to demo; wax clinic; lunches and happy hour; and prize drawing.

To register or for more information, visit thenordiclink.com.