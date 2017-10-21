Steamboat briefs: Area arts, culture organizations may apply for grant funding

Steamboat Springs Arts and Culture Coalition 2017 grant applications are available. Any 501c3 organization that provides arts and cultural services to benefit the residents of Routt County is eligible to apply for funding from the city of Steamboat Springs. Application deadline is Thursday, Oct. 26. For more information contact Kim Keith, executive director of Steamboat Springs Arts Council, at 970-879-9008 or kim@steamboatarts.org.

Wandering yogi returns for yoga talk at local library Friday

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free yoga talk by Swami Mahesh at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 in Library Hall. The wandering yogi returns to Steamboat for a free community talk about "Tantra Yoga: The Path of Self-Actualization."

Tantra is a spiritual science, which provides a unique perspective on life, its processes and its purpose. It offers practical techniques that speed up the process of human evolution by turning every action of life into an act of celebration and expression of the divine, bridging the gap between the material and spiritual dimensions of our lives.

Leading in to a weekend workshop he will be leading at Colorado Mountain College, Swami Mahesh shares the practical tools provided by tantra for self-actualization of human potentials.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

More than 300 attended Rural Philanthropy Days in Craig

Northwest Rural Philanthropy Days attracted more than 300 nonprofit professionals, statewide foundation staff, government leaders and community volunteers to Craig on Sept. 27 to 29 to exchange knowledge and expand professional networks.

Rural Philanthropy Days is a statewide program that aims to promote excellence in Colorado's rural communities by providing nonprofit leaders access to resources they need to make a stronger impact.

The RPD program provides a powerful opportunity for the state's most influential funders to meet one-on-one with local and regional grant seekers. Those who attended RPD toured Trapper Mine and Craig Station power plant in Craig on Sept. 27, then convened at the Moffat County Fairgrounds where a town hall-style discussion was held to identify barriers and supports that impact communities' ability to thrive. A networking reception at the Wyman Museum was held that evening.

The second day of RPD convened at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Craig for a networking breakfast and a variety of capacity building workshops, including a workshop by Patch Adams, M.D. clown, doctor, and health care advocate.

On the conference's final day, participants engaged in a series of round table discussions. During several sessions, nonprofits rotate tables hosted by various funders and get the opportunity to share their story, briefly presenting their nonprofit mission and program focus.