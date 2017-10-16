Steamboat briefs: 6-week workshop on marriage, mothering to begin Tuesday

Registered psychotherapist Heidi Berend will conduct a six-week workshop, "Marriage, Mothering and Me, Finding the Balance," from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 5. There will be no class Oct. 31 and Nov. 21.

The workshop will offer an opportunity for participants to learn self-worth and core values, assertive communication and collaboration, conflict resolution and the seven needs of a marriage. Berend, MA, is a licensed professional counselor candidate and holds a master's degree in clinical mental health from University of Northern Colorado.

The cost of the workshop is $175. To register, email heidilberend@gmail.com or call 970-846-8987.

Wildlife film fest features whales, totoba, vaquita today at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of two new short documentaries about the ocean from the 2017 International Wildlife Film Festival, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Library Hall.

"Operation Whale," by Sarah Cunliffe, is about team of scientists and filmmakers documenting the largest gathering of sharks in UK waters, triggered by the discovery of a whale carcass. Witness the UK's first whale-fall experiment, recreating what happens when a deceased seven-ton humpback whale drops to the bottom of the ocean.

"Soul of the Vermillion Sea," by Sean Bogle, is about the small fishing communities of the upper Gulf of California facing a crisis as the black market demand for the swim bladder of an endangered fish called the totoaba puts these communities and ecosystems at risk. This illegal fishery is also driving the most endangered marine mammal on the planet, the vaquita, a porpoise endemic to this region, to extinction.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Library hosts One Book Steamboat film night at 6:30 pm Wednesday

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a One Book Steamboat film night in honor of the 2017 community read of "The Legend of Colton H. Bryant" by award-winning author Alexandra Fuller. The library will host a free screening of "Faces of the Oil Patch" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Library Hall.

The documentary is added context for "The Legend of Colton H. Bryant," a contemporary nonfiction story of the American West and its landscape, resources, social challenges and rewards during the latest oil boom.

Most people have heard that it's "rockin' in the Bakken," but what does that mean to the residents of the Williston Basin? This film explores the new visage of the oil patch in North Dakota in the words of the people who live and work in these communities.

It shows towns that lack the infrastructure to support the uncontrolled and dramatic growth, the ranchers who now view bumper-to-bumper traffic all day rather than the rare vehicle traveling along the two-lane horizon to horizon, and the oil workers who earn huge salaries but live in makeshift housing without hope of finding homes suitable for their families.

Throughout the fall, the library is offering a series of free community programs and discussions to delve deeper into "The Legend of Colton H. Bryant." The library has purchased extra copies of the book so it will be readily available for everyone read it and participate in the community conversation.

Sign up for a book discussion at the library circulation desk by phone at 970-879-0240 or online at steamboatlibrary.org.