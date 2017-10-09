Steamboat briefs: 2017 Election Forum slated for Wednesday at The Steamboat Grand

The 2017 Election Forum, sponsored by the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors, the Routt County Democrats and the Routt County Republicans, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 at The Steamboat Grand.

The forum will feature Steamboat school board and city council candidates as well as local ballot initiatives. The event will begin with appetizers and a meet and greet from 5:30 to 6 p.m. followed by the forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the community.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will serve as forum moderator and will ask questions that have been submitted in advance by members of the community.

For those who cannot attend the forum, it will be live streamed on SteamboatToday.com, and a video will also be posted online the day after the event. For more information, email Schlichtman at to lschlichtman@SteamboatToday.com.

Karschner announces candidacy for Routt County treasurer

Patrick Karschner has announced he will run for Routt County treasurer and public trustee in 2018. The position is currently held by Brita Horn, who is running for state treasurer.

Karschner is currently serving as the Routt County's chief deputy treasurer. His experience spans 20 years in the financial industry, including investment portfolio management and domestic and international banking.

"Routt County is a special place filled with honest, hardworking individuals who deserve the best and most qualified county treasurer and public trustee," Karschner said in a news release. "I am committed to always working in the best interest of the Routt County citizens."

In his role as chief deputy treasurer, Karschner is involved in the collection of real estate taxes, distribution of taxes to the county taxing authorities, banking responsibilities, investment consultation and foreclosure and bankruptcy proceedings. He has also overseen the treasurer office's conversion to new software.

Karschner and his wife, Vicki, live in Hayden. They have three children and four grandchildren.

Hayden to host 2 community meetings on upcoming tax issue

Two community meetings will be held this week to educate Hayden voters on a proposed tax initiative that would help fund infrastructure improvements to roads and the water system.

The meetings will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. today at Hayden Public Library and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Wild Goose Coffee at the Granary.

The town wants to take out a $3.7 million bond that would cost up to $5.2 million to repay over 15 years. The tax would then go away.

The Hayden Town Council recently passed a resolution advocating for the initiative, and a group of citizens have created the website voteyes2a.com with information.

Ram Dass and Timothy Leary focus of Wednesday doc at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of "Dying to Know," a documentary about Ram Dass and Timothy Leary, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 in Library Hall. The film is an intimate portrait celebrating two very complex, controversial characters in an epic friendship that shaped a generation.

In the early 1960s Harvard psychology professors Timothy Leary and Richard Alpert began probing the edges of consciousness through their experiments with psychedelics. Leary became the LSD guru, challenging convention, questioning authority and, as a result, spawned a global counter culture movement landing him in prison after Nixon called him "the most dangerous man in America."

Alpert journeyed to the East becoming Ram Dass, a spiritual teacher for an entire generation, who continues in his 80s teaching service through compassion. The film includes interviews spanning 50 years.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.