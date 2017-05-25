Steamboat boys lacrosse players make all-state team | SteamboatToday.com

A car-full of Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse players earned all-state honors this season, and Thursday, that group loaded up and headed for the Front Range to play in the annual all-state game.

Davis Petersen, Grant McNamara and Bryan Gilbertson earned second-team all-state honors for their season with the Sailors. Peter Wharton earned all-state honorable mention.

"That was pretty cool," said coach Jay Lattimore, in his fouth season. "I've never had that many players make it."

Max Lynch and Jacob Gilbertson joined that group in all-league honors. Petersen, Lynch, McNamara, Wharton and Bryan Gilbertson were named first-team all league in the Western Slope League. Jacob Gilbertson was second-team all league.

Petersen, a junior, shined as one of the top offensive threats in the state. His 50 regular season goals was third-best in the state.

Lynch, too, was sharp offensively, finishing second on the team with 23 goals while Jacob Gilbertson was third with 15. His 12 assists led the team.

The selection of McNamara, Wharton and Bryan Gilbertson was a nod to Steamboat's defense, one of the state's best.

Steamboat gave up more than one goal per game fewer than any other team in the league and was in the top-10 teams in Class 4A in terms of preventing goals.

As goalie, Wharton was also among the best in the state, figuring into the top-15 teams regardless of division in average goals allowed, 6.6, and save percentage, 0.609.

"It goes to show that teams in the state recognized our defense and how strong of a unit we had," Lattimore said. "That really helped us keep a lot of really good teams to low scores."

