Steamboat Arts Council hosts inaugural Fall Mixer at the Depot

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Arts Council will host its inaugural Fall Mixer at the Depot Art Center on Friday.

Engaging artists and art enthusiasts, the free mixer will have a western theme, along with a silent auction and live music by Randy Kelley from 5 to 7 p.m. along with food by Fireside Catering.

"Really, this event is about getting the community engaged with the arts and the community," said Dagny McKinley, SSAC development coordinator.

Dancing and talking to someone new is thoroughly encouraged. People who attend will receive dance cards that involve talking to three strangers in exchange for free drink cards.

Eleanor Bliss, the woman instrumental in raising the money to transform the dilapidated train depot into what it is today, will also make a surprise appearance during the event.

The Fall Mixer, which SSAC hopes to continue in the future, will also be a way for the nonprofit to provide information on the programs and opportunities the group offers.

"We really believe art saves lives," McKinley said. "Art is such a healthy outlet, and we hear from kids all the time how art lets them show a different side of themselves and for adults, it lets them be a kid again."

