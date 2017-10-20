Steamboat artist Chula Beauregard’s art on display at Colorado Office of Economic Development

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A piece of Steamboat's character and charm is now present at the Colorado Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

A few pieces, actually.

Local artist Chula Beauregard was selected to showcase 10 of her favorite paintings representing Routt County's culture and heritage for display in the lobby of the Office of Economic Development, a division of which is Colorado Creative Industries, an agency bringing works by Colorado artists to public spaces.

Colorado Creative Industries celebrates Colorado art through rotating exhibitions at the Colorado State Capitol and the lobby of the Office of Economic Development.

"This is the first time I've ever had pieces in an office like this," Beauregard said. "I feel like I'm a part of something bigger."

Steamboat Springs recently became a certified Creative District under the umbrella of the Colorado Creative Industries, which funds a variety of art projects and organizations while also increasing awareness of the value of arts, culture and creativity to impact economic vitality in the state.

"It's neat that I'm at least putting the voice of Steamboat Springs there," Beauregard said. "It's neat to be part of this larger effort of enhancing the arts on a different scale."

Beauregard is an award-winning artist, born and raised in Steamboat Springs, who would classify herself broadly as an American impressionist.

She said many of her pieces highlight the shadow and color of a scene. Those include scenes from Winter Carnival, Perry Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp, Fish Creek Falls, local ranches and the unique seasonality changes throughout the valley.

"Our valley runs east to west so when the sun sets we get that nice caramely color and alpenglow throughout the valley and groves of aspen trees," Beauregard said. "In the pieces I choose there are certain things about this place in the light and shadows that allows me to capture the beauty of northwest Colorado."

Beauregard's pieces will be on display at the governor's office until December 11.

To reach Audrey Dwyer, call 970-871-4229, email adwyer@steamboattoday.com or follow her on Twitter @Audrey_Dwyer1