Soroco volleyball bounces back, beats Hayden

OAK CREEK — Just a few points made the difference the first time the Hayden and Soroco High School volleyball teams met this season. The Tigers won those points that time, escaping with a 2-1 win in an early season tournament.

Much was the same Thursday when the teams met again, this time in their only regular season clash of the year. Things were close beginning to end, but one thing was different.

Round No. 2 goes to Soroco.

The Rams lost the first set, but rallied to take the next three, winning against their Routt County rivals, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21.

“It was a roller coaster,” Rams’ coach Jeannie Jo Logan said. “We had a lot of ups and downs, but they just kept working together and kept going after it. It was pretty cool.”

Much of the match was decided at the net, Logan said, where head-to-head matchups went both ways all night, Soroco’s Tyla Johnson clashing with Hayden’s Hannah Wilkie and the Rams’ Bailee Boles matching up with Hayden’s Joey Deckler.

“It was a really fun match to watch,” Hayden coach Lexi Cyphers said. “Both teams played good games, but Soroco got us this time.”

The win improves the Rams to 5-12 on the season. Next up for Soroco is a trip Friday to play at Plateau Valley. Hayden’s now 3-12 and plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Vail Christian.