Soroco football, Logan run wild on Plateau Valley

The plan wasn't to score again, Soroco coach Dick Dudas said. The Soroco High School football team had a big lead on Plateau Valley in the waning seconds of the game. The Cowboys had scored against a mostly junior varsity defense, however, and the Rams usual kick return team went out to field expecting some kind of squib or onside kick.

Plateau Valley kicked deep, however, into Jace Logan territory, and Logan galloped 65 yards to score yet another touchdown.

That set the final score as Soroco defeated Plateau Valley, 52-16.

"He was just having a night," Rams' coach Dick Dudas said of Logan.

Even by the standards the stat-devouring junior running back has established, Friday night was ridiculous. He ran for 451 yards on 22 carries, scoring six touchdowns, including that kickoff return.

He wasn't the only Soroco player to get loose. Dudas said the team finished with nearly 600 yards on the ground. Jesse Amrein, usually the team's center on the offensive line, got a carry out of the backfield and ran 10 yards for a touchdown.

Soroco got another score when quarterback Truman Anarella connected with Colton Stroup for a 50-yard pass.

"We were just trying to have more fun this week," Dudas said. "Things were getting pretty tight, but without being sloppy, we wanted to have more fun."

Next up for Soroco is perhaps its toughest test of the season, undefeated West Grand, ranked No. 2 in the state in 8-man football. The teams will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Soroco.