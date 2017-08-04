Snowing in August on Colorado’s Monarch Pass | SteamboatToday.com

Snow in August?

According to social media posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, at least a couple inches of snow fell on Colorado’s Monarch Pass Thursday.

It appears the snow was gone as quickly as it came, and a Colorado Department of Transportation camera Friday was displaying sunny skies and clear roads on the 11,300 foot pass west of Salida.

A little fresh snow on Monarch Pass! Yeeew! #colorado A post shared by Backcountry United™ (@backcountryunited) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

August in Colorado A post shared by Matt Wardlaw (@mattwardlaw) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures on Monarch Pass fell to at least 39 degrees late Thursday morning and were in the low 40s Thursday evening.

Monarch Pass was expected to see high temperatures in the 50s Friday and Saturday, with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms each day, according to the National Weather Service.