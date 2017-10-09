Snow forces Monday’s Sailors soccer game to be postponed

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs High School athletic director Luke DeWolfe has seen it all this fall, so he wasn't surprised when he got a call Monday morning informing him the soccer game between Steamboat Springs and Eagle Valley needed to be pushed back.

“Between the smoke, the lightning and the snowstorms this had definitely been one of the more challenging falls," DeWolfe said. "But that is the weather in Colorado, and you just kind of roll with the punches. Some days are fantastic, and other days you just shake your head and find another day."

Monday's snowstorm presented the latest challenge for DeWolfe. He said the call to postpone the Steamboat-Eagle Valley soccer game came early and was the decision of the Eagle Valley athletic director.

"When she called me, it was really coming down," DeWolfe said. "They were concerned about being able to play at their venue, period."

The game, which was originally scheduled to take place Monday afternoon in Gypsum, has been moved to Wednesday. The varsity game will take place at 6 p.m. following the junior varsity game, which is slated to begin at 4 p.m.

"I am anticipating that hopefully our teams will be able to get out and practice here,” DeWolfe said. “There is no more snow forecast this afternoon or evening. The rest of the week looks really nice.”

DeWolfe said school administrators normally study all the factors before postponing a game, and that student athlete safety as well as the safety of parents and fans traveling to the games are always a top priority.

The Eagle Valley Devils’ record is 3-9 overall and 2-7 in the conference. The team has lost its last four games and fell to Battle Mountain 3-0 Thursdayat home.

The Sailors beat the Devils 3-1 on Sept. 12 when the two teams met in Steamboat Springs.

The Sailors are currently enjoying a three-game winning steak in which the team has outscored its opponents 21-to-3. However, the team needed to go to overtime against Moffat County last Thursday escaping with a 3-2 win against the Bulldogs.

Steamboat is hoping to finish strong this month with games against Centaurus at Dick's Sports Goods Park on Oct. 14 and at Summit on Oct. 17. Steamboat will then wrap up the 2017 regular-season campaign Oct. 19 at home against Battle Mountain.

The Sailors are 8-2-1 overall and 7-2 in league play. The team is currently in second place in the Western Slope standings behind Battle Mountain, which leads the league with an unblemished 8-0 record. The Huskies are 9-2 overall.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.