Shoplifting: The Record for Monday, Oct. 9, 2017

Monday, Oct. 9, 2017

12:41 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of shoplifting at a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:48 p.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

1:20 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person with trauma in the 13800 block of Routt County Road 51C.

3:50 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person at the Steamboat Springs Community Center.

7:45 p.m. Officers were called to a report of theft in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.