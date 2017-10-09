Shoplifting groceries: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017

10:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person with a head injury in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.

12:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of two roommates arguing in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. One person was taken to detox.

1:33 a.m. Officers were called to a report of loud noise in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage.

9:43 a.m. Officers were called to a report of someone using someone's home without permission in the 1200 block of Manitou Avenue. The person was told not to return to the property.

2:16 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bike stolen from a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

7:11 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who stole $30 worth of grocery items in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A citation was issued.

7:40 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with trauma.