Shinyribs to bring a hip-shaking, soul-singing show to the Chief | SteamboatToday.com

Brian Smith remembers when the Austin-based band Shinyribs performed on the Slopeside lawn in Steamboat Springs a few years ago.

"It turned into a party," said Smith, a booking agent with B. Smith Presents. "I hear from locals all the time asking, 'When is Shinyribs coming back to Steamboat?’"

The day has finally arrived.

The eight-piece American country-soul, swamp-funk band will be back in town this weekend taking the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Chief Theater.

Founded in 2007 by singer-songwriter and guitar, mandolin and ukulele player Kevin Russell, formerly of the Gourds who is known for covering Snoop Dog's "Gin and Juice" song, Shinyribs was formed as a solo side project and then became Russell's main gig.

It's a band that's known to have no rules and ventures into a variety of musical genres with originals and covers.

"As of the last two years or so, this is my favorite live show and I feel lucky we even got them to play the Chief this year," Smith said.

While traveling out West this week, Explore Steamboat caught up with the musical mastermind Russell to chat about Shinyribs and the show this weekend.

Steamboat Today: Who or what first inspired you to become a musician?

Kevin Russell: My father. He played and sang. Cool dude, "DaddyJoe."

ST: When Shinyribs first started what did you envision for the band?

KR: I never could have designed it. It is an accident. But I envisioned some kind of country funk thing somewhere between ZZ Top and Willie Nelson and James Brown.

ST: What do each of the members of Shinyribs bring to the table?

KR: Each person is a bad ass in his or her own right. They are all grown-ups who are professional and self motivated. They help me be all I can be.

ST: For someone who has never seen or heard Shinyribs, what would you tell them to expect at a live show?

KR: High energy, cool dance moves, multi-genre jams. Expect the unexpected, great musicality and joyful feels.

ST: What is it that sets Shinyribs apart from other swamp pop 'n' roll 'n' soul type of bands? Is it the fact that you guys venture into so many different genres?

KR: Yes we cover so much territory, even within one song sometimes. For the real American music fans it's a smorgasbord of juicy bits. For the average person it's a get-down party.

ST: I have to admit, I love "Golden Years" (not to mention the awesome solo breaks) what was the inspiration for that song?

KR: Bowie died, and I wanted to pay tribute. But I had to find my own way to do it. I think if Bowie walked in and saw us do it he’d approve.

ST: Speaking of inspiration, what is your music process like and how are you able to create a song inspired by sweet potatoes?

KR: I am a constant flowing creator. I never stop. This is what I was born to do. So anything, any moment, is possible song fodder.

ST: Finally, you've been around the scene for a while, so are there any up-and-comers you recommend people give a listen?

KR: Charley Crockett, The Peterson Bros, David Beck, King James and Special Men.

